Hyundai Grand Creta Revealed For South American Market

Hyundai recently took the wraps off the Grand Creta for the South American market. The Hyundai Grand Creta is nothing but Alcazar with minor changes for the South American market. The Hyundai Grand Creta will be manufactured in India and will be exported to South Africa. Hyundai also showcased this car in the Mexican market too with the introductory price set at MP 455,000 (approx. ₹16.80L). The price of the Grand Creta in South Africa is expected to be around the same ballpark.

what’s different?

The Hyundai Grand Creta will be available in two trims namely, Executive and Elite. The SUV is identical to the India-spec Alcazar in terms of styling and specifications. Some of the exterior details include trio beam automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and twin-tip exhaust. It also offers the same set of features. The South Korean auto giant will be offering 2 engine options, one is the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine that kicks out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque.

The other engine is a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine. It is offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox. Like a true Hyundai, the Grand Creta is loaded to the gills with features. Standard features include ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX mounts. One difference between the Grand Creta and the Alcazar is that the Grand Creta comes with a beige and black dual-tone interior whereas the Alcazar comes with a cognac brown theme with piano black inserts.

Features include 64 colors ambient lighting, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors, wireless charging for the front row, 2nd-row seatback table with cupholders and device holder, rear window sunshade, USB charger for all rows and all four power windows with driver-side one-touch up and down.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the Grand Creta seems to get an 8-inch infotainment system that we have seen in the lower variants of the Creta. The Alcazar on the other hand gets a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity like Android Auto and Apple car play. It gets steering-mounted audio controls and Hyundai’s connected car tech which is BlueLink.