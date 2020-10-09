Made Using Discarded Materials, Hyundai Launches Re:Style 2020 Collection

Motor Company announces the launch of Re: Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion by upcycling discarded materials from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process into marketable products in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design. Building on the success of its predecessor in 2019, the Re: Style 2020 capsule fashion collection has been created in partnership with renowned trendy fashion brands Alighieri, E.L.V. DENIM, Public School, pushBUTTON, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin.

Featuring a variety of products such as jewellery, jumpsuits, working vests, bags and various other clothing made with discarded materials from the automobile production and scrapping process, the event will kick-start sales on October 13, exclusively at London’s Selfridges pop-up store and the Selfridges online store. The event will be also aligned with Project Earth, a symbolically sustainable campaign operated by Selfridges, a UK-based chain of high-end department stores and an online retailer. The sales will raise fund for the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion.

The participating brands and their items are:

Alighieri: a stunning collection of necklaces, chokers, bracelets and other items created with repurposed seatbelts, car glass and foam materials, as well as gold, silver, bronze and freshwater pearls

L.V. DENIM: a jumpsuit created using upcycled denim and leather scraps from the car manufacturing process

Public School: a Fuji Technical Vest created out of discarded seatbelt webbings and airbag materials

pushBUTTON: a work vest with pockets using airbag materials that keeps the airbag’s original details

Richard Quinn: a corset made of recycled airbag fabrics with a blue and white floral pattern

Rosie Assoulin: a tote bag made of seatbelt webbings, carpet fabrics and foam repurposed from discarded automotive materials

“At Hyundai Motor, we understand that ethical consumption and caring for the environment are increasingly important considerations of our customers in the post-COVID-19 world. Through Re: Style 2020 we want to offer another way Hyundai Motor can help customers enjoy the sustainable lifestyle they aspire to,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “By demonstrating that discarded resources can be reimagined into valuable products, Hyundai Motor encourages more industries to see waste as a recreative opportunity and to work collaboratively toward an environmentally accountable and economically efficient future.”

The Re: Style 2020 stems from the recognition that although most of the materials, such as iron and nonferrous metals, are currently recycled as part of the vehicle scrapping process, there are still some materials such as leather, glass and airbags that end up in a landfill. For Re: Style 2020 as well as its past iteration in 2019, the company collected various leftover materials with the help of diverse partners and sent them to the collaborating designers.

Under its Strategy 2025, Hyundai Motor aims to spearhead a global leadership in zero-emissions and clean mobility by becoming the world’s third-largest automaker of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025, offering a new innovative lineup of battery electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). As part of the company’s clean mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor is solidifying its position as a world-leading sustainable lifestyle brand with the launch of IONIQ: a new electric-vehicle brand with dedicated EV models scheduled to be introduced from 2021.