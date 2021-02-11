How Does An All-electric Jeep Wrangler Sound Like?

Electric vehicles are taking over the world in a gradual manner. Almost all the manufacturers have already dished out all-electric or hybrid cars while the remaining lot are planning to do the same. Last year, Jeep which operates under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles(FCA) revealed its first electrified SUV – a plug-in hybrid version of the Renegade. And now, the company is planning to unleash an all-electric version of the Wrangler. Jeep’s commercial during the Super Bowl has teased the first fully electric Wrangler.

More details

The electric concept Wrangler will show its face to the world at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, which kicks off March 27.

The concept has been given a codename too – Jeep Wrangler BEV. Unlike the Wrangler 4xe, which relies on a pair of electric motors and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for motivation, the Wrangler BEV concept sheds the gas engine from the equation and carries more batteries. The teaser image shows the proud seven slats which are closed because it is electric. The front profile is similar to that of the original Wrangler, with only minor changes necessary for an EV. Though the electric drivetrain details haven’t been revealed, it will get a four wheel drive setup. We should get to know more about the battery capacity and other specifications as we move closer to the concept unveiling.

An electric off-roader is still a new idea but surely an interesting one. With EVs, there’s the advantage of instant torque delivery, which might be helpful for off-roading. Of course, there could be a concern regarding its range, but Jeep has hopefully got that covered. Jeep is also planning to install solar-powered charging stations across the USA which will be environment friendly.

Perhaps of greater interest here is the prospect of a production version. Jeep introduced the Wrangler 4xe hybrid concept in January 2020 and followed-up with a production version in September. As such, a fully electric Wrangler concept shown in late March could mean a production Wrangler EV might debut before the end of the year. And who knows, we might actually get to see an electrified version of the Compass in a year or two?