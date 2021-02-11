New Porsche Panamera Sets A Lap Record Around Nürburgring Nordschleife

Getting ready for its world premiere at the end of August 2021, the new Porsche Panamera has earned a badge of respect which will amplify its appeal in the eyes of potential owners. The four-door Porsche sedan has set a new lap record at Nürburgring Nordschleife in the “executive cars” category.

In a slightly camouflaged series production car, test driver Lars Kern completed a full lap of the legendary circuit over a distance of 20.832 kilometres in 7:29.81 minutes. In the official ranking of Nürburgring GmbH, this time certified by a notary public now stands as a new record the aforementioned category.

At an outside temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and with a track temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, Lars Kern (32) started the lap at 1.49 pm on 24 July 2020 and crossed the finish line 7:29.81 minutes later. The record-breaking Panamera was equipped with a racing seat and a safety cage as protection for the driver. The notary public also confirmed the series production status of the still camouflaged four-door saloon, which will celebrate its world premiere at the end of August. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 sports tyre developed especially for the new Panamera and used for the record lap will be optionally available after the market launch.

Commenting on the car’s achievement, Thomas Friemuth, Vice President Product Line Panamera said, “The Panamera has always been both an exclusive touring saloon and a true sports car at the same time. In the new model, we have enhanced these features even more. Alongside the increased engine power, improvements have been made in the areas of cornering stability, body control and steering precision. These enhancements benefit both everyday comfort and performance. The lap record is impressive proof of this.”

In the coming days, the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 will be revealed to the public on the 16th of February, 2021. The first 911 GT version to be based on the 992 generation of the sports car, much to the delight of free-revving souls, this version will still be powered by a 4.0-litre flat-six which will gargle out more than 500 horses. It is said to come fitted with a double-wishbone suspension at the rear, a fixed rear wing, and be able to rev clean until 9,000 rpm even while meeting strict emission standards. Watch out for this one!