Honda X-ADV Coming To India Soon?

ADVs have made their way deep into the Indian market. But now it’s time for the scooter and adventure bike crossover to pour in. The newest to this segment could be the Honda X-ADV as the name has been trademarked by the brand in India. As and when launched, this two-wheeler could bring a smile to the faces of hardcore adventure enthusiasts and the occasional thrill-seekers alike. This adventure scooter is already sold in the international market and it is not an ordinary crossover, it gets its soul from the Honda NC750X adventure bike, and other components from the well-known Africa Twin.

Design

The scooter boasts an aggressive adventurer look. The first thing you get to see at the front is the big 5-step adjustable windshield and the large wheel well. The scooter gets a twin LED headlight setup, with an edgy and sharp look. The scooter gets a dual-tone color finish with the lower section of the scooter covered in black. The handlebar is slightly raised and the large side floorboards facilitate driving while standing. It also gets knuckle guards. The X-ADV gets a good ground clearance and also gets an engine bash plate for those extreme off-road conditions.

Along the side, the engine and the clutch cover are painted silver. The edgy look of the scooter is extended to the sides thanks to the sculpted body panels. It also gets a swept-up exhaust making it more inclined to the off-roads. The rear gets a slimed-out design to better-up on stability, and the slim taillights add the edgy theme of the scooter. It gets a single-piece seat but it is slightly lifted in the middle to double as a seat split and a backrest for the rider. The mid-section of this scooter looks a little bulky, which will restrict the maneuverability of the scooter.

Performance and Features

This scooter is powered by a 745cc engine that puts out 59HP and 69Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a 6-Speed semi-automatic DCT. It is sprung on Gold USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The scooter gets spoke wheels and 150mm wheel travel on both ends.

Braking duties are performed by twin brake discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS, and 5 selectable ride modes.