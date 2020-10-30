DC Design Unveils Custom Bodykit For The All-new Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar has always been a hot favourite among custom car builders. The reason why we see so many customized Thars gracing our streets with their lift kits and whatnot. Mahindra, earlier this month, officially launched the all-new Thar in India. As far as looks go, the new Thar has even more road presence than the previous-gen Thar, thanks to its Jeep Wrangler-inspired looks and generous proportions.

Although Mahindra offers a range of official accessories and customisation options for those who are looking for some extra oomph, DC2 (formerly called DC Designs) has unveiled their dress-kit for the new-generation Mahindra Thar. The company recently released renders of their Mahindra Thar dress-kit on social media.

DC2 is renowned for customizing many cars into lounges on wheels and is one of the most renowned design houses in India. The body kit that they are coming up with, for the Thar, is essentially a bolt-on kit and can be bolted on the stock parts. Full marks for convenience. The customization kit manages to completely transform the Thar into an all-new vehicle. It is entirely subjective whether it is a good looking vehicle or not. The front design is completely changed and now features a new front grille design with the familiar seven vertical-slats, smoked rectangular LED headlamps replacing the stock halogen lights, and a massive front bumper positioned a bit higher up compared to that on the stock model.

While the stock Mahindra Thar looks butch, the kitted up version looks like it can’t open its eyes properly. The bumper does manage to provide some muscle at the front. The bonnet lid has been given muscles with a new scoop and multiple slats all around. On the side, it gets a massive wheel arch. These body-coloured wheel arches add width to the Mahindra Thar and make it look even more intimidating. The stock wheels are now updated with deep-dish alloy wheels and bigger tyres. The rear, however, hasn’t received such drastic changes. The rear profile also gets a new set of tail lights along with a massive rear bumper as well. Though DC2 hasn’t revealed any images of the interior, we expect the design house to redesign the interiors as well. DC2 has not revealed the price or the time they will take to make these changes to a brand-new Thar. However, this transformation job might set you back by a few lakh rupees.

Mahindra Thar brief information

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in LX and AX variant. The former is more oriented towards the urban jungle buyer, who will mostly use the SUV for city drives, while the other comes with the original off-road character. Apart from the addition of an automatic transmission option, the Thar also comes with two different powertrains. This gives the customers, the ability to choose between a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. There is a hard-top, soft-top, and a convertible option, and a completely new ladder-frame chassis for all-new Thar. Making it modern, the new Thar’s cabin is now equipped with features such as a splash-proof infotainment screen, splash-proof AC control buttons, roof-mounted speakers, and steering-mounted controls.