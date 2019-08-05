Honda To Endorse Castrol Lubricants For Its Two Wheelers In India

With over 40 million customers in India who have taken a liking to their well-made products, to help with the upkeep of all those Honda two-wheelers has joined hands with Castrol India to announce the commencement of a strategic partnership. As part of the agreement, Honda will endorse a new range of Castrol Activ lubricants launched exclusively for their two-wheelers. The new Castrol Activ Honda lubricants will now be readily available across the extensive national distribution network of Castrol India Limited.

The Castrol Activ Honda lubricants are compliant with the latest norms and have been blended with superior quality base oil and additives. The new range of engine oils have also been extensively tested by Honda to ensure that they provide optimum performance across all conditions in India. These products are designed to deliver superior performance, protect the engine from the deposition of dirt, and draw better acceleration and higher fuel efficiency from Honda two-wheelers.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Honda, we have always provided our customers with high-quality products and services consistently. Honda and Castrol have been shaping product performance in the global automotive industry for years. We are pleased to partner with a trusted name like Castrol India Limited and launch Castrol Activ Honda lubricants specially designed for Honda two-wheelers. We look forward to enhancing the collaborations in the future to set new benchmarks for the Indian two-wheeler industry.”

Commenting on the product launch, Mr Omer Dormen, Managing Director – Castrol India Limited said, “We are honoured to be associated with Honda, who is a global technology leader in the automobile industry. Both brands share a common vision of customer-first looking to provide them with high-performance solutions with cutting-edge technology, coupled with best-in-class service. Honda and Castrol bring common synergies and share values of being trusted, reliable and innovative. We look forward to building an enduring relationship with Honda and jointly drive forward a sustainable future for mobility.”