Honda Issues A Recall Over A Faulty Brake Master Cylinder

Honda, undoubtedly the most popular two-wheeler manufacturer in our country, has issued a recall for some of its vehicles. The concerned vehicles are the disc brake variants of the Activa 125, Aviator, Grazia scooters and the CB Shine motorcycle. The recall has been issued for a problem involving the front brake master cylinder. This component, if not working correctly, could very well cause obstruction to the movement of the front wheel and even jam the front wheel up in some cases. The Japanese company states that vehicles manufactured between the fourth of February to the 3rd of July, 2019 could be affected and shall have the issue checked on the vehicles made during this time period.

If required, Honda will also be replacing the faulty part for free. In order to get the affected vehicles inspected and repaired, Honda dealers will soon be getting in touch with owners. The customers would be sent to their nearest Honda workshop and have this problem fixed. Customers can also check if their own vehicle suffers from this issue. They can enter their VIN on the Honda two-wheeler website to find out if their own vehicle needs any attention. If your vehicle is eligible for the recall, then you could take the vehicle to the nearest Honda dealer to have it looked at.

Also Read: Honda To Endorse Castrol Lubricants For Its Two Wheelers In India

In other news, Honda is preparing for the launch of their update Activa 125 scooter. The new generation Honda Activa 125 would come with a fuel-injected motor, helping it meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. With this improved, more modern technology, Honda has not only made the scooter BS-VI compliant but also will be able to deliver better fuel economy and improved power delivery. The engine is tuned to generate 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm. It will also come with a noiseless starter motor, which will come in handy, considering the scooter also gets a start-stop system. This system will kill the engine if it idles for more than three seconds, for example, at a traffic signal. Also on offer is a side stand alert system, which not only alerts the rider but would also stop the scooter from starting up if the side stand is not taken up. To be launched by the second half of this year, This would be Honda’s first BS-VI product in India.