Honda Shine acheives1 Crore Sales Milestone In India!

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India today announced that they have achieved a new milestone with the Shine. Honda Shine has achieved the prestigious milestone of 1 Crore customers in India. The 125cc motorcycle has a 50% of market share and a strong 29% year-on-year growth in its segment. Honda Shine is also the first 125cc motorcycle brand to reach the 1 crore customers mark. Launched in 2006, Shine was introduced in the Indian market with Honda’s Optimax technology. It received a good response from the customers and this solidified the brand Shine and within 54 months of the launch, it achieved its first 10 lakh customers.

Official statements

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd, “We are humbled by the tremendous response that Shine has received over the years. As India rides into 2022 with the amazing Shine, we remain committed to taking on new challenges and delighting our loyal customers with best products. On behalf of the HMSI family, I would like to thank our customers for putting their valuable trust in brand Shine.”

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd said “We are honoured and thankful for the love and trust received from millions of Shine users. Spanning over one & a half decades, brand Shine has been a true companion for many generations of riders, making it one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian household across all regions. It has proudly upheld the true benchmark of reliability & remarkable quality standards in the 125cc segment. We firmly believe that customer loyalty is a result of an amazing product as well as unmatched after sales service. Keeping this in mind, we will continue to serve our customers with excellence.”

Quick Recap

The Honda Shine is priced from ₹57,094 going all the way up to ₹82,246. Talking about tthe specifications, the Honda Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET). It produces 10.16 BHP at 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm with a 4-speed gearbox shines . Honda Shine gets a 10.5-liter fuel tank with a Telescopic fork at the front and a hydraulic spring at the rear. Brakings duties are handled by a 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back.