Honda Neo Sports Cafe Project Teased: Litre Class Retro Racer to Debut At 2017 EICMA

Honda has dropped a teaser of a retro-styled motorcycle that will be unveiled at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show. The upcoming Honda product has been christened as the Neo Sports Cafe. Apart from the recently released teaser video, captioned “A new breed is born: Neo Sport Café by Honda”, there are no details about this upcoming motorcycle from Honda. The motorcycle will make its global debut on November 6, 2017.

“The brand-new style, representing the JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP and the Spirit of CAFÉ RACER,” wrote the brand in the description column, hinting at a retro-styled motorcycle.

The details, as aforementioned, are scarce but the new motorcycle could be based on Honda’s litre-class product, the CBR1000RR, although with all-new styling. The teaser video ends by revealing some part of the front of the motorcycle, showing off a spherical LED headlight, LED blinkers, a semi-digital instrument console and a naked roadster style flat handlebar. The motorcycle may feature retro styling, a step-up seat and a rear tyre hugger mounted numberplate.

We’re sure that Honda will drop some more hints and teasers before the motorcycle makes its global debut at the 2017 EICMA show and we’ll keep you posted about all the latest updates. Do share your views about the upcoming motorcycle through the comments.