Honda Joins Hands With Canara Bank For Attractive Finance Schemes

The demand for personal mobility solutions has went up drastically since the pandemic struck the whole world. India isn’t too far behind in the adoption of personal vehicles as recent sales charts released by manufacturers reveals considerable growth. People are getting more and more cautious regarding their hygiene and in the same wake, are ditching public transport for personal vehicles. Automobile manufacturers too have been focusing on a smooth process for the purchase of cars. Similarly, Honda has partnered with Canara Bank for various finance schemes.

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has rolled out a host of finance schemes for its customers in collaboration with Canara Bank. The partnership facilitates customers to avail financing options and car loans from Canara Bank on the purchase of the Amaze, City, Jazz, and WR-V.

About the Partnership

As a part of the partnership, the finance schemes will include concession in rate of interest to women buyers, maximum loan quantum; up to 90% of the total value of the car inclusive of registration, life tax, and accessories, as well as the maximum repayment period of up to 84 months. Honda has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country with a focus on semi-urban to rural regions. This is will also increase the brand’s reputation in the semi-urban areas which will additionally increase the sales.

Official Statement

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavour to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership. We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirement of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season.