Honda India Foundation Extends Support With Backpack Sprayers And Essentials

Fulfilling its commitment towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India handed over 800 units of Honda engine-powered High Pressure Backpack Sprayers in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. These High Pressure Backpack Sprayers are built with 4-stroke technology and Honda’s reliable engine. The environment friendly machines and portable machines can be used easily in multi-storey buildings and helps in completing the sanitization process much faster as the spray can reach to distant areas through its high speed capacity.

Additionally, the company understands the need of the hour and supports those most in need as major services stay disrupted. Therefore, in order to take care of the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times, Honda started the distribution of 1,000 food packets each day since 3 April, 2020 to the people of Khoh Village (Dist. Gurugram) & Mohindergarh (Haryana) and to the villages of Vitthalapur, Gujarat. Supporting the Karnataka Police who is risking their life for the safety of people, Honda started distributing over 500 food packets each day beginning 1 April, 2020. Lastly, catering to the poor and homeless at this crucial time, Honda provided a total of 8,760 food packets during a period of 22 days to the local administration of Tapukara & Greater Noida.

The company also announced that following the guidelines issued by Government of Kerala, few workshops in the state have resumed partial operations. So far, Honda workshops have served over 500 customers using Honda two-wheelers during their duty as part of engagement in essential services in the ongoing lockdown. This is in line with the Kerala Government’s order dated 8th April 2020 which allowed two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops to resume service-related work of immediate nature. Currently, over 50 authorized Honda service workshops across the state are serving customers with their immediate repair, maintenance and spare parts needs, every Thursdays and Sundays (from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm). As a socially responsible corporate, all Honda workshops are adhering to strict safety & health protocols and preventive measures for the safety of its customers and workshop staff as well, while ensuring social distancing between staff and customers to effectively ‘Break the Chain.’