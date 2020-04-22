BS6 TVS Zest 110 To Launch Soon

TVS Motor Company is all buckled up to extend their BS6 gearless scooter portfolio as they have teased the launch of the Zest 110 on their official website. It is expected that they will reveal the prices of BS6 Zest 110 online as manufacturers are taking the virtual route for their launch events because of the nationwide lockdown. It is safe to assume that Zest 110 will receive a price hike as has been the case with the company’s BS6 scooters. It is currently priced at Rs 52,525 ex-showroom (Delhi).

Also read: TVS Motor Company Successfully Acquires Norton Motorcycles In All-Cash Deal

As far as cosmetic updates are concerned, we can expect no major changes there. Other features such as an LED tail lamp, a USB charging port and dual-tone seat cover will be carried forward from the previous model. TVS might introduce some new colour options too. The outgoing model of Zest 110 was offered in six colours – Turquoise Blue, Purple, Blue, Black, Yellow, and Red.

As has been the case with recently launched BS6-compliant Jupiter Classic, the BS6 Scooty Zest 110 will be powered by a fuel-injected motor. It will make this peppy little scooter smoother than before while also making the throttle response crisper than before. The BS4 Zest 110 used to make 7.8hp and 8.4Nm of torque and now with the BS6 compliant version, a slight drop in performance figures can be expected. It has been a while since the Zest received a significant upgrade and TVS might capitalise on this opportunity to introduce some new features.

Other mechanical bits including the chassis, suspension, tyres, etc., are expected to remain the same and one shouldn’t complain because the Zest 110 has always excelled in the riding department, all thanks to its peppy motor and amazing handling. This youth-targeted gearless scooter will become even more desirable with the BS6 version and is expected to remain a well-rounded proposition. Expect TVS to launch the BS6 compliant Zest 110 in the coming few days.