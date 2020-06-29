Honda Commences Deliveries Of 2020 Africa Twin In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has commenced deliveries of the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Motorcycle. The first customer was handed over the key of his all-new Adventure Sports at Honda’s exclusive premium big-bike dealership – the Honda BigWing in Gurugram, Haryana.

Introduced in 2017, Africa Twin, the flagship adventure-tourer motorcycle from Honda’s global line-up was the first 1000cc ‘Make in India’ model by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Since its Indian debut, the Africa Twin’s tribe has grown to over 200 owners.

The 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports (Honda’s first BSVI compliant big bike in India) was launched in both Manual (for the first time) and DCT transmission variants by Ricky Brabec (Reigning 2020 Dakar Rally World Champion from Monster Energy Honda Team) at an event in March 2020. Prices start from Rs. 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the manual gearbox version. The Automatic DCT variant will retail at Rs. 16.10 lakh.

A completely brand new adventurer from the wheels up, the 2020 Africa Twin brings with it the look and feel of a true rally machine. Smaller, slimmer and 5 kg lighter, Honda’s off-roader legend gets a new bigger engine, new lightweight chassis, new electronics, new suspension, and is power-packed with loads of new features for total control on all terrain! Adding more to this is a full range of genuine Honda accessories including a top box, visor, quick shifter, main stand, rally step, engine guard, front fog light, windscreen (smoke) and more available for both versions of the Africa Twin.

The Africa Twin gets bigger 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine, up from the previous 998cc. The new engine produces 12% more peak power, 11% more peak torque. The IMU unit which did the job in the previous iteration of the Africa Twin has been upgraded and now includes Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS with an off-road setting, Rear Lift Control and Cornering Detection. It also packs a full-colour Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth connectivity. The MID can also be customized to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen and is easy to use even when wearing gloves.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Starting the BSVI era of its premium motorcycle business, Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery to the proud #TrueAdventure lover. The 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports takes the ‘go-anywhere’ spirit one step ahead. So pack your bags & get ready as #TrueAdventure is back!”