Honda City Hybrid Local Production Commences!

;oc The City Hybrid is set to become the first mass-market hybrid by Honda in India. Bookings for the City Hybrid are already underway and the prices will be revealed in early May. The City Hybrid will be available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim.

Honda City Hybrid: a quick recap

The City hybrid not just brings in a new powertrain, but also many exterior and equipment changes. Starting with the exterior, it comes with a Honda badge outlined in blue indicating that it’s a hybrid. The fog lamps get a new garnish and the rear features a diffusor and a boot lid spoiler. The rest of the exterior features remain the same such as LED headlights, Z-shaped LED taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Honda City Hybrid is fitted with a 1.5L petrol engine paired with a dual electric motor, the car produces 126PS of max power and 253Nm of peak torque. Alone this 1.5L engine produces 98hp of max power and 127Nm of torque. The City Hybrid claims to deliver 26.5 km/l which is the best in the segment.

The hybrid setup enables three drive modes – one where just the electric motors are used, one where just the internal combustion engine runs (a lock-up clutch sends power to the wheels directly), and a third which allows for a combination of both. The City Hybrid comes with ADAS features a part of the Honda Sensing Suite. It comes with a Collision mitigation system, road departure mitigation, auto high beam, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Official statement

Speaking about the development, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited said, “It’s a delight to share that we are commencing the production of the City e:HEV from our Tapukara facility in the state of Rajasthan. The milestone also marks our commitment to bringing advanced technologies to Indian customers and beginning of our electrification journey in India. As a company, we have always been aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Make in India as well as bringing environmentally friendly technologies.”

He further added that “We have received an overwhelming response to the City e: HEV since its unveiling earlier this month. The trust and passion exuberated by our customers highlight their preference for a strong hybrid from Honda. Honda City e:HEV is a very practical and stress-free solution for our customers who are seeking electrified mobility.”