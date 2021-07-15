Honda CBF190TR’s TR93 Limited Edition Is Pure Neo-Retro Goodness

The 200cc motorcycle segment is booming again with new entrants. The highly competitive 200cc space fits the bill perfectly for someone looking for a more powerful alternative to the pint-sized commuters. Over the past few years, they have gained immense popularity in developing countries. While we have our own fair share of 200cc motorcycles, the Chinese market has witnessed a new entrant in the form of Honda CBF190TR. It sports the same neo-retro design philosophy made famous by Honda’s big guns like the CB1000R, CB650R and the CB300R. The CBF190TR also gets a special edition ‘TR93’ trim.

More details

Honda China has priced the CBF190TR special edition at Rs 2.02 lakh. We believe that if Honda decides to bring it to our shores, priced at around INR 1.5 Lakh, it will turn out to be a pretty sweet deal!

Special edition bits

The CBF190TR was first introduced in the Chinese market back in 2019 and the overall design of the motorcycle has been retained. For the special edition TR93 trim, it comes draped in new Grey paint with Black and Red accents. A small flyscreen has also been placed above the circular LED headlamp unit. Looking at the size of it, we don’t expect it to function that well but when we factor in its aesthetics, it does work in its favour.

Another addition to the Special Edition is the mock radiator guards and the 93 badging on the side panels of the motorcycle. If you are a Marc Marquez fan and looking for a 200cc power commuter with looks to die for, the CB190TR makes a strong case for itself.

Specs

The Honda CBF190TR Special Edition uses the same motor as the standard variant– a 184.4cc air-cooled unit belting out 16.85PS and 16.3Nm. The performance figures are quite similar to that of the Honda Hornet 2.0 that puts down 17.2PS and 16.1Nm.

All of this, coupled with features like all-LED illumination, a round negative LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port and single-channel ABS, makes the CBF all the more appealing.

Although the chances of Honda bringing it to our shores are minimal at best, it could be a worthy addition to the Japanese bikemaker’s Indian portfolio. Neo-retro motorcycles are gaining popularity in our nation. The reason why Yamaha decided to carve out one out of the FZS.