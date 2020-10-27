All-New Hyundai i20 Launch Date Revealed; Four Trims And Eight Colours On Offer

The all-new Hyundai i20 is ready for its launch in India which will happen just in time before Diwali, on the 5th of November, 2020. A much-anticipated hatchback, the all-new i20 will build on its previous-gen avatar’s strong points and offer a premium experience to those looking for a hatchback which is loaded to the gills with features.

Hyundai will offer the all-new i20 in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) trims. The all-new i20 will come with Petrol, Diesel and Turbo Petrol BS6 engines and transmission options including MT, iMT (First-in-Segment), 7-speed DCT and IVT. Eight colour options will be on offer and bookings will open in the early hours of October 28th at Hyundai’s “Click to buy” online platform and dealerships for a token amount of INR 21,000.

Hyundai will offer customers a wide choice of colour options on the all-new i20 including – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper. Two dual-tone colours are also available – Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof. To facilitate added benefits for new-age customers, 10 % cashback will be offered on booking amount transactions made on Hyundai Click to Buy using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards subject to final financing from the bank.

Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

The all-new i20 is built upon Hyundai’s global design philosophy – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ and incorporates an integrated blend of advanced and modern character lines. The new i20 will offer three engine choices in the form of a 1.2 NA engine, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Paired with the aforementioned gearbox options, it will offer a wide choice to potential customers and will go one up against its rivals like the Baleno and Polo for continuing to offer a diesel engine. Inside the cabin, expect tonnes of new features and premium touches which we need to be tight-lipped about for now. We’ll tell you all about it soon though. Stay tuned!