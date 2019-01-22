Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed; What To Expect?

To be brought in India via the CKD route, the Honda CB300R will be launched in India on the 8th of February, 2019. Featuring Honda’s new Neo Sports Cafe design, the CB 300R is a scaled-down version of the bigger, Honda CB 1000R. The naked motorcycle will also re-announce Honda’s arrival in the entry-level premium motorcycling space, after the CBR 250R.

Bookings for the Honda CB 300R are now open at select dealerships for an amount of INR 5,000. The motorcycle will be priced under INR 2.5 lakh and will be available in two colour options – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. We expect the motorcycle to be announced at an introductory price initially, around the INR 2.30 Lakh mark. At that price and with its specifications, the new Honda will go against the KTM Duke 250, prices for which start at INR 1.78 lakh. However, once the KTM 250 gets updated with ABS, expect a hike.

Tipping the scales at 143 kilos (wet), the Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the CB300R will cover 0-200m in 9.2s. The engine is fuel injected and with a compression ratio of 10.7:1, 38mm throttle, and a straight-shot intake path which promises to deliver crisp throttle response across the rev range. To keep maintenance costs low, the engine is also designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and rated for fuel economy of 30.2km/l, the CB300R can cover over 300 km on a tankful.

The Honda CB 300R is based on an all-new steel tubular frame, gets 41mm upside-down front forks and the headlight, taillight (thinnest among all Honda bikes) and indicators are all LED. The rear monoshock is adjustable for 5-steps of preload and is paired with a pressed-steel swinging arm. The wave-style 296 mm front disc brake is radially mounted and is bitten into by 4-piston calipers. At the rear, the bike gets a 220 mm unit and braking is governed by a 2-channel ABS system which is linked to an IMU. A blue-backlit LCD display takes care of instrumentation and the handlebar next to it can turn the bike around within a radius of 2.3 metres.

To be offered at a price which positions it close to the KTM Duke 390 and the TVS Apache RR 310, it will be interesting to see how the CB 300R holds its own against more powerful competitors. We’ll bring you more details once the motorcycle is launched. Stay tuned!