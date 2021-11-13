Honda CB150X Breaks Cover At GIIAS 2021

The Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS has revealed some impressive, new automobiles and some exquisite concepts to the world. These reveals have made us forget the misery of the automobile industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the many new introductions is the Honda CB150X. The new bike is the younger sibling to the Honda CB200X that was released earlier this year making it the smallest adventure tourer in Honda’s lineup.

Design

Though there are some subtle changes in the CB150X as compared to the CB200X, by and large, it carries the same theme in the looks department. Having an adventure tourer look, the bike gets a decent-sized windscreen, with a tapering look and a beak just below the LED headlamp at the front, for better aerodynamics. The bike comes equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster. The bike gets a slightly larger fuel tank and overlays.

At the rear, the bike slims out to give better rear-end stability. We also see a triangular LED taillight. Honda also gives the bike an undercarriage engine cowl for protection over bad roads. The CB150X gets a lowered ride height than the CB200X. The bike offers a more aggressive riding position with forward-biased seating thanks to the shifted footpegs. The handlebar is on a slightly larger size for more comfort, and the bike gets a single-piece seat. The tank of the bike is also sculpted to aid driving dynamics and help in better control over the bike while cornering.

Performance

Even though the bike is not an authentic adventure tourer, it does offer a longer suspension travel. To improve performance, the bike gets inverted telescopic shocks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. The engine is a 149cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected unit that puts out 16.5BHP of max power and 13.8Nm of max torque. We don’t get to see all-terrain rubber on the 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, but the standard tires should get the everyday work done.

We get large cross-drilled, roto-petal, brakes discs both at the front and rear. These discs offer enhanced braking due to better heat dissipation. The bike also gets ABS. Though there haven’t been any official statements regarding the launch of the Honda CB150X in the Indian market, it is expected to come to India as its bigger counterpart the CB200X has been released in India. The expected cost of this bike is ranged between ₹1.7 to 2.0 Lakhs