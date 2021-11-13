Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF Launched In Indonesia

Suzuki Unveiled a sportier-looking version of the Ertiga in the Indonesian market called the Ertiga Sport FF at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). It’s essentially a sportier-looking version of the regular MPV, thanks to the many cosmetic enhancements. The Ertiga is now available in three variants: Standard, Sport, and Sport FF. Let’s take a look at everything new with the Ertiga Sport FF:

Design

The Ertiga Sport FF is finished in a standard white-and-black dual-tone theme. At the front, it gets a new mesh grille and air dam, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the fog lamps, and a skirt-type bumper extension with red accents. The side profile seems to get skirts, black decals, and blacked-out ORVMs with red accents. At the back, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler, red garnish on the boot, and bumper extensions. The Ertiga Sport also gets these changes, save for the dual-tone theme, blacked-out inserts, and decals. All the upgrades mentioned above are not present in the regular Ertiga.

Interior

The interior, though, is essentially unchanged, except for the new seat upholstery with red accents and rear parking view integrated into the IRVM (internal rearview mirror). The Ertiga Sport FF’s cabin is finished in an all-black theme with a thick faux wooden strip running along with the dashboard. The feature list remains the same as the standard MPV. The Sport FF gets projector headlamps, push-button engine start/stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic AC. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, and a rear parking camera

Powertrain

The Ertiga Sport FF uses the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard and Suzuki also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. The engine also comes with Suzuki’s SHVS technology, a mild hybrid system

Price

The Sport FF retails from RP 258,350,000 to RP 268,150,000 (Rs 13.51 lakh to Rs 14.02 lakh) (ex-showroom). It demands a premium of up to Rs 1.27 lakh over the regular Ertiga and up to Rs 67,000 over the Ertiga Sport. All said and done, the latest variant is unlikely to come to India, considering it seems to be a market-specific model meant for Indonesia only