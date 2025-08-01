  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Honda CB125 Hornet Launched at ₹1.12 Lakh, Shine 100 DX at ₹74,959: Full Specs, Features & Booking Details Inside Honda CB125 Hornet Launched at...

Honda CB125 Hornet Launched at ₹1.12 Lakh, Shine 100 DX at ₹74,959: Full Specs, Features & Booking Details Inside

News / By / / 4 minutes of reading

Quick 4-Pointer Overview:

  • Honda expands its portfolio with the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX for sporty riders and daily commuters.
  • CB125 Hornet features golden USD forks, LED lighting, Bluetooth TFT screen, and aggressive styling.
  • Shine 100 DX modernizes the Shine legacy with a new digital cluster, chrome touches, and real-time mileage readouts.
  • Pricing starts at ₹74,959 for Shine 100 DX and ₹1.12 lakh (introductory) for the CB125 Hornet. Bookings open now.

Intro: The Return of the Rizz & the Reign of Shine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has fired up India’s entry-level motorcycle game with two distinct new offerings—the all-new CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX. While one’s designed to help the youth “Ride Your Rizz,” the other keeps it solid with trusted reliability and upgraded practicality.

Together, they’re not just launches—they’re statements. Whether you’re a city street warrior or a daily commuter with an eye for value, Honda just gave you two big reasons to get excited.

CB125 Hornet: Rizz Mode Activated

The CB125 Hornet isn’t shy about what it wants to be—bold, tech-loaded, and built for street domination.

Design That Makes a Statement

This bike screams character—sculpted tank, sharp tank shrouds, a sleek muffler, and four high-impact color schemes like Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red. What really makes it stand out? Golden USD forks—a first for this segment and pure eye candy.

Tech That Talks Your Language

From a 4.2-inch Bluetooth TFT display to full LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port, the CB125 Hornet checks every modern box. Honda RoadSync lets you sync calls, SMS alerts, and navigation straight to your dash.

Powertrain That Punches Hard

The 123.94cc fuel-injected engine pumps out 8.2 kW at 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm at 6000 RPM, paired to a smooth 5-speed gearbox. The result? A 0–60 km/h dash in just 5.4 seconds—the fastest in its class. A 240mm petal front disc with ABS keeps the reins tight.

Shine 100 DX: Legacy Refined

Built for everyday riders, the Shine 100 DX sticks to its roots but throws in a tech-savvy, comfort-first upgrade.

Refreshed But Familiar

It now sports elegant chrome touches, a sleeker headlamp design, and an all-black engine and grab rail for that understated premium vibe. The longer seat means more comfort—be it solo or with a pillion.

Features That Work for You

The new LCD digital cluster adds a premium edge, displaying real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders—stuff that actually matters when you ride daily.

Efficient and Reliable Performance

At its heart is a 98.98cc, fuel-injected, OBD2B-compliant engine with Honda’s eSP tech, producing 5.43 kW at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm at 5000 RPM, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. With CBS and telescopic front forks, it’s made for tough Indian roads.

Quick Spec Table

ModelCB125 HornetShine 100 DX
Key PurposeSporty commuter for young, urban ridersEveryday commuter with added comfort and practicality
Engine123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B compliant98.98cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, eSP tech, OBD2B compliant
Power & Torque8.2 kW @ 7500 RPM / 11.2 Nm @ 6000 RPM5.43 kW @ 7500 RPM / 8.04 Nm @ 5000 RPM
Performance0–60 km/h in just 5.4 seconds (fastest in class)Smooth and reliable for daily use
Design & StylingMuscular fuel tank, sharp shrouds, golden USD forks, stylish mufflerWide fuel tank, chrome accents, blacked-out engine, chrome muffler cover
Tech & Connectivity4.2-inch Bluetooth TFT with Honda RoadSync, LED lights, USB-C charging portDigital LCD display with mileage, DTE, and service alerts
Safety FeaturesFront petal disc with ABS, side-stand engine inhibitorCombined Braking System (CBS), drum brakes
Ride Comfort5-step adjustable mono-shock, Showa USD front forksTelescopic front fork, 5-step adjustable rear shocks
Color Options4 – Pearl Siren Blue (Yellow, Sports Red), Igneous Black, Blue Metallic4 – Pearl Black, Red Metallic, Blue Metallic, Geny Gray
Price (Ex-showroom)₹1,12,000 (Introductory, Gurugram)₹74,959 (Gurugram)

Conclusion: One Launch, Two Lifestyles

The CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX are more than just new bikes. They represent two sides of modern motorcycling in India—the thrill-seeking, tech-driven street rider, and the practical, comfort-first daily commuter.

Honda has managed to appeal to both with smart pricing, thoughtful features, and unmistakable design language. Whether you’re in it for the Rizz or just want to Shine—you’ve now got two clear roads to ride on.

Deliveries start mid-August 2025, and bookings are already open online and offline. So, which one’s calling your name?

Scroll to Top