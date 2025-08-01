Honda CB125 Hornet Launched at ₹1.12 Lakh, Shine 100 DX at ₹74,959: Full Specs, Features & Booking Details Inside

Quick 4-Pointer Overview:
- Honda expands its portfolio with the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX for sporty riders and daily commuters.
- CB125 Hornet features golden USD forks, LED lighting, Bluetooth TFT screen, and aggressive styling.
- Shine 100 DX modernizes the Shine legacy with a new digital cluster, chrome touches, and real-time mileage readouts.
- Pricing starts at ₹74,959 for Shine 100 DX and ₹1.12 lakh (introductory) for the CB125 Hornet. Bookings open now.
Intro: The Return of the Rizz & the Reign of Shine
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has fired up India’s entry-level motorcycle game with two distinct new offerings—the all-new CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX. While one’s designed to help the youth “Ride Your Rizz,” the other keeps it solid with trusted reliability and upgraded practicality.
Together, they’re not just launches—they’re statements. Whether you’re a city street warrior or a daily commuter with an eye for value, Honda just gave you two big reasons to get excited.
CB125 Hornet: Rizz Mode Activated
The CB125 Hornet isn’t shy about what it wants to be—bold, tech-loaded, and built for street domination.
Design That Makes a Statement
This bike screams character—sculpted tank, sharp tank shrouds, a sleek muffler, and four high-impact color schemes like Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red. What really makes it stand out? Golden USD forks—a first for this segment and pure eye candy.
Tech That Talks Your Language
From a 4.2-inch Bluetooth TFT display to full LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port, the CB125 Hornet checks every modern box. Honda RoadSync lets you sync calls, SMS alerts, and navigation straight to your dash.
Powertrain That Punches Hard
The 123.94cc fuel-injected engine pumps out 8.2 kW at 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm at 6000 RPM, paired to a smooth 5-speed gearbox. The result? A 0–60 km/h dash in just 5.4 seconds—the fastest in its class. A 240mm petal front disc with ABS keeps the reins tight.
Shine 100 DX: Legacy Refined
Built for everyday riders, the Shine 100 DX sticks to its roots but throws in a tech-savvy, comfort-first upgrade.
Refreshed But Familiar
It now sports elegant chrome touches, a sleeker headlamp design, and an all-black engine and grab rail for that understated premium vibe. The longer seat means more comfort—be it solo or with a pillion.
Features That Work for You
The new LCD digital cluster adds a premium edge, displaying real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders—stuff that actually matters when you ride daily.
Efficient and Reliable Performance
At its heart is a 98.98cc, fuel-injected, OBD2B-compliant engine with Honda’s eSP tech, producing 5.43 kW at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm at 5000 RPM, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. With CBS and telescopic front forks, it’s made for tough Indian roads.
Quick Spec Table
|Model
|CB125 Hornet
|Shine 100 DX
|Key Purpose
|Sporty commuter for young, urban riders
|Everyday commuter with added comfort and practicality
|Engine
|123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B compliant
|98.98cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, eSP tech, OBD2B compliant
|Power & Torque
|8.2 kW @ 7500 RPM / 11.2 Nm @ 6000 RPM
|5.43 kW @ 7500 RPM / 8.04 Nm @ 5000 RPM
|Performance
|0–60 km/h in just 5.4 seconds (fastest in class)
|Smooth and reliable for daily use
|Design & Styling
|Muscular fuel tank, sharp shrouds, golden USD forks, stylish muffler
|Wide fuel tank, chrome accents, blacked-out engine, chrome muffler cover
|Tech & Connectivity
|4.2-inch Bluetooth TFT with Honda RoadSync, LED lights, USB-C charging port
|Digital LCD display with mileage, DTE, and service alerts
|Safety Features
|Front petal disc with ABS, side-stand engine inhibitor
|Combined Braking System (CBS), drum brakes
|Ride Comfort
|5-step adjustable mono-shock, Showa USD front forks
|Telescopic front fork, 5-step adjustable rear shocks
|Color Options
|4 – Pearl Siren Blue (Yellow, Sports Red), Igneous Black, Blue Metallic
|4 – Pearl Black, Red Metallic, Blue Metallic, Geny Gray
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1,12,000 (Introductory, Gurugram)
|₹74,959 (Gurugram)
Conclusion: One Launch, Two Lifestyles
The CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX are more than just new bikes. They represent two sides of modern motorcycling in India—the thrill-seeking, tech-driven street rider, and the practical, comfort-first daily commuter.
Honda has managed to appeal to both with smart pricing, thoughtful features, and unmistakable design language. Whether you’re in it for the Rizz or just want to Shine—you’ve now got two clear roads to ride on.
Deliveries start mid-August 2025, and bookings are already open online and offline. So, which one’s calling your name?