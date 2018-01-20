Dakar 2018, Stage 13: Sherco-TVS’ Juan Pedrero Stuns With a 5th Place Finish, Hero’s Oriol Mena Crosses in 8th

After stage 12 was cancelled for bikes and quads due to weather conditions, Sherco-TVS’ Juan Pedrero charged through stage 13 to finish in the 5th position. The penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally 2018 brought the competitors from San Juan to Cordoba, covering a total distance of 907 km, including a special stage of 424 km. Sherco TVS’ only surviving rider rode exceedingly well and finished the stage in a strong position, climbing up to 11th position in the overall rankings. He had to tackle the sand dunes of San Juan and a long section of fesh-fesh shrubs to finish this stage.

Commenting on his strong performance, Juan Pedrero said, “I enjoyed the first part of the stage in the sand. The second part was very difficult and I tried to take good care of the bike because tomorrow is the last day. My body was feeling quite tired but am glad to have finished in the top 5. I am looking forward to the last stage and want to end on a high.”

“It’s been a great day today,” said David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team, “Joan raced an excellent stage and now ranks 11th overall. He is only 26 seconds from 10th place and 50 seconds from 9th. Tomorrow, the last leg of this Dakar will be a short stage and anything can happen. Joan will be in good shape to attack this last stage where he could finish in the top 10.”

Both riders of Hero MotoSports Team Rally were cautious during the stage, aiming to bring the bikes back home without any untoward incidents just one day before the final stage. Team’s rookie rider Oriol Mena handled the pressure well and inched closer to his debut Dakar finish, with an 8th place finish in Stage 13. In Overall Rankings also he stands at 8th position.

Indian ace rider CS Santosh also held his nerves and brought home a solid and steady stage for the Team, finishing the stage at 33rd position. In Overall Rankings, this stage finish takes him to 34th position. Now only the last hurdle remains between him and his 3rd Dakar finish. Stage 13 of the Dakar Rally offered the last taste of the dunes at San Juan and a fesh-fesh area around the famous WRC mountain-pists in Cordoba, which tested the riders’ nerves. Moving on, the final stage, Stage 14 will be contested in Cordoba itself, where the riders will need to keep focus as they cross last 30 km of the Rally.

Stage 13 Classification

1. Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Team 04h 48m 33s

2. Kevin Benavides Monster Energy Honda Team +02m 03s

3. Antoine Meo Red BUll KTM Factory Team +02m 44s

5. Juan Pedrero Garcia Sherco TVS Rally Factory +05m 12s

8. Oriol Mena Hero Motosports Team Rally +21m 54s

33. CS Santosh Hero Motsports Team Rally +01H 07s 52s

Overall Classification after Stage 13

1. Matthias Walkner Redbull KTM Racing 41h 33m 42s

2. Kevin Benavides Honda Factory Racing +22m 31s

3. Toby Price Redbull KTM Racing +27m 45s

8. Oriol Mena Hero Motosports Team Rally +02h 23m 29s

11. Juan Pedrero Garcia Sherco TVS Rally Factory +02h 40m 43s

34. CS Santosh Hero Motosports Team Rally +11h 16m 29s