AlphaVector to Retail KTM Cycles in India; Prices Start at INR 30,000

Apart from motorcycling, cycling is also growing manifolds in our country. Set out on a Sunday morning and you would find umpteen cyclists pedalling on open roads. Be it passionate cyclists or fitness freaks, cycling has emerged as one of the hottest trends, if we talk about modern-day lifestyle. The growing trend of cycling in India is attracting a lot of international players. KTM too, has stepped foot in Indian cycling scenario and has partnered with AlphaVector, an Indian consumer bicycle brand.

More details

AlphaVector has now become the exclusive distributor of KTM bicycles in the Indian market. The KTM cycles to be sold by AlphaVector in India will be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹10 lakh.

The KTM range of cycles includes Mountain Bikes (MTB), All Terrain Bikes (ATB), Fat Tire Bikes (FTB), Hybrid Bikes (CITY) and more. The KTM range of cycles features an ultra-light frame with telescopic forks and disc brake at the front. Bicycle range also uses Shimano gear and derailleur. The premium segment will expand AlphaVector’s portfolio beyond the recently launched e-bicycle (Meraki) and existing mountain, all-terrain, hybrid, fat-tire bikes in the mass-premium segment.

Official statement

Mr. Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, AlphaVector India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Cycling in India has seen a paradigm shift and is evolving at a tremendous pace. The premium segment is witnessing traction with people adopting cycling as a lifestyle especially in the metro cities. We are excited to bring KTM bicycles to India to cater to this growing demand and not just deliver unmatched quality and performance but also an exceptional buying and ownership experience.”

“The association of AlphaVector and KTM makes for a powerful combination of two pathbreaking brands that will collectively cater to both the leisure bicycle market and the performance bicycle market. Bringing the best of design, ergonomics and innovation, we are certain this association will further the already accelerated adoption of cycling in India.”, added Ajit Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Bicycle Division

“For 56 years, we bleed orange. KTM Bike Industries keep the highest standard of making bikes and never stop exploring. It’s our pleasure to partner with AlphaVector to introduce our prime bike to the Indian market.” -The Managing Director of KTM Bike Industries, Ms. Johanna Urkauf and Mr. Stefan Limbrunner.

The KTM bicycle range is available at AlphaVector store, which is a unique omnichannel business model. It features a wide network of offline stores along with an online platform as well. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through AlphaVector’s 91CARES program. It ensures the customer a hassle-free assembly/service and a delightful riding experience during the lifetime of owning the bike.