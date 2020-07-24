Honda 2Wheelers India Becomes The First Manufacturer In Country To Clock 1 Million Sales Of BS6 Models

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. (HMSI) on Friday has announced that it has sold more than 11 lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in the domestic market, thus becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to clock the 1 million sales mark for the BS6 compliant models.

Honda 2Wheelers India was also the first two-wheelers manufacturer in the country to start selling BS-VI models six months ahead of the deadline in September 2019 with Activa125 launch. Noteworthy, that Honda ended fiscal 2019-20 with the Industry Highest BS-VI sales of over 6.5 lac units.

As the company claims, high demand for the Honda Activa 6G and 125 cc motorcycle Shine have helped the company to register over 11 lakh units of BS-VI two-wheeler sales. BS6 compliance had become mandatory for sales of all new vehicles in the country from April 1 onwards although many manufacturers had already started the shift from months earlier. Honda had started selling BS6 two-wheelers from September of 2019 with the launch of Activa 125 and credited a major part of the current sales figures to an early launchpad.

Thanking the customers of Honda for their amazing response, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS-6 models have won the vote of confidence & created a new Joy of riding amongst Customers across India. Truly, it’s #AQuietRevolution from Honda in the BSVI era as our product portfolio stands out as the Industry’s most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bikes.”

He further said, “As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of New Normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry-first up to 6 year’s warranty option, etc. Moving forward, we are confident that millions of Indians will continue to realize their dreams of mobility with Wings of Honda.”

Honda 2Wheelers India is leading the BS-VI era with as many as 11 models in its product portfolio for India. This includes 4 BS-6 automatic scooters (Activa 6G, Dio, Activa 125, Grazia 125), 6 BS-6 motorcycles (CD Dream & Livo in 110cc, Shine and SP 125 in 125cc, Unicorn and X-Blade in 160cc) and its iconic 1100cc adventure legacy model – the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

On seeing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Honda 2Wheelers India had recently introduced its digital ‘Online Booking’ platform on its official website. The company says it is a secure and convenient way to offer a seamless and transparent booking experience for customers.