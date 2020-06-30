Hero Xtreme 160R Launched At A Starting Price Of Rs 99,950/

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has started dispatching units of the Xtreme 160R to its dealerships. The all-new motorcycle was unveiled before the lockdown started and was supposed to be launched end-March.

However, with production stopped and dispatches not happening, the motorcycle was stuck at the factory level. However, in a few days, you can buy the new Hero Xtreme 160R from a company dealership near you.

Earlier this year in February, at an event at the company’s swanky R&D centre in Jaipur, Hero Motocorp introduced the Xtreme 160R motorcycle. Among other BS6 products which were showcased, the Xtreme 160R marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the popular 160cc motorcycle category. The company had revealed most of the bike’s details during the event barring the price. The company has now revealed the prices of the sporty commuter bike.

Price Details

The new Xtreme 160R will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at a price point of Rs. 99,950/- (Front Disc with Single Channel ABS) and Rs. 1,03,500* (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS). Both prices are ex-showroom. Both versions get only a single-channel ABS. There are three colours on offer – Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, and Pearl Silver White. Just a few days ago, the company started test ride bookings on its official website. The Hero Xtreme 160R has been developed in-house at the company’s Jaipur facility.

Mechanical Details

In typical Hero MotoCorp style, the Xtreme 160R appears to offer a balance of comfort and sportiness and boasts of an ergonomically optimized set-up for the rider. It features 37mm Telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. At the rear, a 130/70-17” radial rear tyre promises to offer superior grip in all riding conditions and braking duties are carried out by 276mm front & 220mm rear petal disc brakes. Ground clearance stands at 170mm.

Design & Features

As far as the design is concerned, the motorcycle is an aggressive streetfighter and gets all-LED headlights, inverted LCD instrument console. It has a seat height of 796mm. It gets a muscular fuel tank of capacity 12 litres. Also complementing the design are the LED DRLs at the front, the LED indicators with hazard switch and down to the rear LED tail lamp with an H-signature. In terms of features, it offers a Hazard light switch, an inverted Digital display and a side stand engine cut off function.

Powertrain Details

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. The motor delivers a power output of 15 Bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque output. Tipping the scales at 138.5 Kg, the bike promises to sprint from 0 to 60 Km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi-plate wet clutch.

Video:

Also READ: How The Xtreme 160R Could Turn Things Around For Hero Motocorp

First unveiled as the concept 1.R at the global automotive show EICMA in 2019, the Xtreme 160R had been awaited with huge anticipation. The motorcycle will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Suzuki Gixxer 150. Hero MotoCorp has been in desperate need of a sporty commuter bike in the 150-160cc segment. With the launch of the Xtreme 160R, Hero would hope to turn the tide in its favour as a manufacturer of performance-oriented bikes as well.