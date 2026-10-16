Hero Xtreme 160R 4V And Xtreme 250R Updated: Watch Our First-Look Video!

Hero MotoCorp has updated two of its sporty motorcycles in India, the Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R. Both bikes receive new features, revised colour options and changes to their equipment. The Xtreme 160R 4V now comes in three variants, while the Xtreme 250R gets more electronic rider aids. Here is a closer look at their prices, specifications and features.
2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price And Variants
The updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in Standard, Pro and Carbon variants. Prices start at Rs 1.27 lakh and go up to Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Variant
|Price
|Standard
|Rs 1.27 lakh
|Pro
|Rs 1.37 lakh
|Carbon
|Rs 1.41 lakh
The Standard variant will be available from January 2027, while deliveries of the Pro and Carbon are scheduled to begin on November 1, 2026.
Design And Features
The motorcycle gets a revised fuel tank design, sharper tank extensions, new graphics and an LED headlamp with H-shaped daytime running lights. LED tail lamps and indicators are also part of the package.
The variants differ in their equipment:
- Standard: LCD console, mechanical throttle, telescopic front forks and single-channel ABS.
- Pro: Ride-by-wire, three riding modes, cruise control, USD front forks and dual-channel ABS.
- Carbon: TFT display, illuminated switches, adjustable clutch lever and a coloured front alloy wheel.
The Pro and Carbon also get Rain, Road and Sport riding modes. A drag timer measures acceleration from 0-60km/h and quarter-mile performance. The Carbon’s TFT screen supports connectivity and offers more than 60 features, according to Hero.
Engine And Hardware
Power comes from a 164.32cc oil-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine producing 17.1hp at 8,750rpm and 14.6Nm at 6,500rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Hero claims a 0-60km/h time of 4.4 seconds.
The Pro and Carbon use 37mm KYB USD forks and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by 276mm front and 220mm rear discs. Both variants get dual-channel ABS.
The motorcycle has a 12-litre fuel tank, 149kg kerb weight, 805mm seat height and 165mm ground clearance. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.
2026 Hero Xtreme 250R: Price And New Features
The updated Hero Xtreme 250R carbon is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It receives a 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a lap timer.
Other higlights include:
- Four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Track.
- Traction control with mode-specific settings.
- Ride-by-wire throttle and a bi-directional quickshifter.
- Cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
- A rear monoshock with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD).
- Three new colours: Carbon Red, Carbon Black and Carbon White.
The FSD suspension adjusts damping according to road inputs. The 43mm USD front forks continue unchanged.
Engine And Performance
The Xtreme 250R uses a 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 30hp at 9,250rpm and 25.3Nm at 7,500rpm. The torque output has increased by 0.3Nm.
The updated model costs Rs 25,000 more than the earlier standard version. Its additional electronics and suspension technology make it a more feature-rich option in the 250cc street-naked segment.