Lamborghini’s Iconic Countach Is All Set To Make A Comeback!

The Lamborghini Countach is unarguably the most iconic sports car of all time. From being a poster car to a regular sight in movies, the Countach captured everyone’s hearts. The iconic wedge-shaped design doesn’t seem out of place even in today’s time. Lamborghini recently released a teaser that claims that the Countach nameplate is going to be revived soon! Details are scarce at the moment but let’s take a look at the potential details of the upcoming Italian supercar.

What can we expect

The teaser photo certainly shows a wedge-shaped car under a full cover, and the lack of a rear wing suggests this Countach might draw inspiration from the earlier models through the 1970s. We don’t know if it is going to be based on the Aventador or an all-new model. We don’t have any details about the powertrain options as well. It could use a v12 from the existing lineup or a combination of v12 engine and a hybrid system. Some reports suggest that it could also go all-electric!

Rumors suggest that it could be called LP1 -800 4 which suggests an 800hp output and 4wd system. We know the current Aventador Ultimae is Lamborghini’s last pure V12 supercar, and we also know the V12 will live on in a hybrid format. Perhaps that’s the direction this new Countach will take. Lamborghini already confirmed a new V12 model with supercapacitor tech from the bonkers Sian was coming soon, so there are all kinds of Countach possibilities.

It will likely closely match the Lamborghini Sián for straight-line speed with 0-100kph in less than three seconds and a top speed of nearly 354kph. Lamborghini has so far remained tight-lipped about when we will see the Countach, saying only, “Future is our legacy. And the new Lamborghini Countach is coming.” The two biggest motoring events on the horizon are the Munich Motor Show in September and, before that, Monterey Car Week in California. The latter seems a more likely venue for the unveiling of a highly exclusive supercar. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Lamborghini does with the reborn Countach and we do have a lot of expectations!