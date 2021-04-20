Hero Motocorp Signs MoU With Gurgaon Municipal Corporation To Adopt Aravali Biodiversity Park

As a part of its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park, situated in Gurugram, Haryana, for the next 10 years.

More details

The MoU was signed by Shri Vinay Pratap Singh (IAS), Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Hero MotoCorp on Monday evening in the virtual presence of Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana and Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

Under the framework of MoU, Hero MotoCorp will promote sustainable management of biodiversity, along with protecting the ecosystem of wildlife and the forest reserves. Spread over 380 acres, the Aravali Biodiversity Park is situated in Gurugram, Haryana. The park contains ecologically restored and semi-arid land vegetation. It has around 300 native plant species comprising a rich variety of trees, shrubs, herbs, climbers and grasses. Over 183 species of birds can be spotted at the park.

Hero MotoCorp’s other initiatives in the state of Haryana

Hero MotoCorp has planted nearly 7.5 lakh trees in Haryana. The company has also provided nearly 5000 Solar lights across 70 villages in the state

Currently supporting various important projects in the state such as Guru-Jal – an initiative to revive the water conservation in the natural ponds in Gurugram

Skill development programs in Haryana along with a world-class Centre of Excellence, developed at Sonepat

Company’s initiative Ek Pahal, provides training to women in riding two-wheelers across various women ITIs in the state

Official statements

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “I wish to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal and the MCG, led by the dynamic Shri Vinay Pratap Singh, for giving us this opportunity to adopt the Aravali Biodiversity Park. Haryana is the home of Hero MotoCorp, and we consider this our utmost responsibility and duty to preserve the natural ecosystem and the habitat within the state.

‘Sustainability’ is a subject that is very close to my heart and I am personally committed to promoting the greening of the environment and the ecosystem. We look forward to continuing working closely with the local administration and communities in making Gurugram and the state of Haryana a role model in creating a green and sustainable natural habitat,” Dr. Munjal added.

Shri Vinay Pratap Singh (IAS), Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said, “I would like to thank Hero MotoCorp for supporting us to ecologically restore this vast landscape. This is an excellent example of a partnership model which will not only serve the environmental functions, but will also provide green lungs to the city.”