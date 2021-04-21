Triumph Unveils India-Bound 2021 Street Scrambler And Scrambler Sandstorm Edition

Triumph Motorcycles is currently having a gala of a time. The British marque recently launched the Trident 660 in India which has now become the most affordable Triumph in the company’s lineup and earlier, the company brought in its 2021 range of Bonnevilles. And now, Triumph has taken the wraps off the updated version of the Street Scrambler. As the nomenclature suggests, it is a Scrambler version of the Street Twin – the retro roadster. Apart from the Street Scrambler, Triumph has also unveiled a limited-edition variant of the same, dubbed as Street Scrambler Sandstorm.

More details

Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be produced worldwide and will come with a unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the bike’s VIN number.

Updated aesthetics

While it may look largely the same, Triumph has made some subtle changes to boost its character even further. For example, the Street Scrambler now gets a new brushed aluminium headlight bracket, new throttle body finishers, heel guard, and a new side panel with an aluminium number board. Added to this is a new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, ‘beartrap’ style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender. The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 is available in three colours – Urban Grey, Jet Black and dual-tone Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone.

Specs

The new Street Scrambler is powered a Euro-5 compliant, 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 65hp at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of torque at 3,250rpm; it is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Triumph claims a high 16,000km interval between major service, which should reduce the overall cost of ownership. Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised. Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

Sandstorm edition

Coming to the limited-edition variant now, it gets a unique Sandstorm paint scheme, with Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone highlights on the tank. Then there’s the high-mount front mudguard, headlight grille, rubber grip pads on the tank and a tail tidy unit that incorporates an LED tail-light and the number plate. According to Triumph, it is an ode to Triumph’s rides in the deserts of El Mirage, Mojave, Barstow and the Baja Peninsula.