Hero Launches The Xtreme 160r Stealth Edition At ₹1.16 Lakh!

After multiple teasers, Hero has finally launched the Xtreme 160r stealth edition. The Xtreme 160r receives a slew of cosmetic changes to make it a more desirable package. Priced at ₹1.16 lakh, the stealth edition costs ₹5000 more than the standard Xtreme 160r. Let’s see what the Xtreme 160r stealth edition gets over the standard version:

What’s new?

As the name suggests, the Xtreme 160r stealth edition gets a matte black paint job. Other changes include LED winkers, a Side stand engine cut-off, an integrated USB charger, and an LCD screen with brightness adjustment. It also gets a gear indicator on the speedometer. Other than these changes, the stealth edition remains similar to the standard 160r.

Hero Xtreme 160r: a quick recap

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. The motor delivers a power output of 15 Bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque output. Tipping the scales at 138.5 Kg, the bike promises to sprint from 0 to 60 Km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi-plate wet clutch. In typical Hero MotoCorp style, the Xtreme 160R appears to offer a balance of comfort and sportiness and boasts of an ergonomically optimized set-up for the rider. It features 37mm Telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. At the rear, a 130/70-17” radial rear tire promises to offer superior grip in all riding conditions, and braking duties are carried out by 276mm front & 220mm rear petal disc brakes.

Ground clearance stands at 170mm. As far as the design is concerned, the motorcycle is an aggressive streetfighter and gets all-LED headlights, inverted LCD instrument console. It has a seat height of 796mm. It gets a muscular fuel tank of a capacity of 12 liters. Also complementing the design are the LED DRLs at the front, the LED indicators with hazard switch, and down to the rear LED tail lamp with an H-signature. In terms of features, it offers a Hazard light switch, an inverted Digital display, and a side stand engine cut-off function.