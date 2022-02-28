Here’s How You Can Personalize The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno!

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has taken the market by storm. With first-in-segment features and a focus on safety, the new Baleno is a mighty force to reckon with. With the way it is priced, it won’t be surprising to see a new Baleno everywhere on our roads. However, how do you stand among the sea of other Balenos? You customize it with Nexa’s accessory design themes!

Elegrande theme

The Elegrande theme focuses on a more premium feel. It adds accessories such as a front bumper garnish, body side molding with stylish inserts, door visor, rear bumper garnish, ORVM garnish, all-weather 3D mats, seat cover interior styling kit, and illuminated door sill guard.

Novo-spirit theme

The Novo-spirit theme focuses on giving a youthful feel. It adds front and rear skid plates, upper grille garnish, body side molding with stylish inserts, roof end garnish, rear door garnish, bumper corner protector, premium mats, seat cover, interior styling kit, and twin color door sill guards.

2022 Baleno: A quick recap

Take a look at the new Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the previous one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights.

Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. In terms of features, the new Baleno comes with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display. Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, a sliding center armrest, and rear A/C vents with fast-charging USB ports.

In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It delivers 22.35 km/l in the manual guise and 22.94 km/l in the AMT.