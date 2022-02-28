2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launched!

Jeep has launched its first offering for India, the Compass Trailhawk. The Compass Trailhawk makes a comeback to the Indian market after 2 years with a ton of meaningful updates which we saw in the facelifted Compass. For those of you who may not know, the Trailhawk is a kore hardcore and off-road worthy variant of the standard 4×4 Compass. The 2022 Compass Trailhawk is priced at ₹30.72 lakh which is around 1.38 lakh more than the standard Compass S 4×4.

What’s new?

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes over the standard Compass 4×4. The front gets a new bumper which aids in having an increased approach angle over the standard model. The hood gets a black decal as seen in the previous model. Other exterior changes include new 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels which are wrapped in all-terrain tires and ‘trail rated’ badges.

The interior is more or less the same with the only changes being the addition of red stitching and Trailhawk badging on the seats. The Compass Trailhawk gets additional off-road hardware as well such as rock mode, increased ground clearance, and a crawl ratio of 20:1. Other than that, the equipment list remains the same. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is be powered by a familiar 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 9-speed automatic.

Jeep Compass: a quick recap

The Jeep Compass facelift features a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs up front, and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys are completely new too. The rest of the SUV looks relatively unchanged, aside from an updated lighting configuration for the tail lamps. If we look at it that way, this isn’t a major overhaul as far as the exterior design is considered but the thing looks different inside.

The all-new cabin is offered in dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates. It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.