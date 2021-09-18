Lighter, More Powerful 2021 Ducati Monster Set To Rule Our Streets Soon!

Naked motorcycles may come and go but Ducati Monster remains one of the most iconic naked streetfighter motorcycles of all time because it sort off started this segment. Round headlamps, trellis frame along with a muscular fuel tank are some of the most easily recognizable traits of the Ducati Monster. Last year, the Italian marque sent the Monster to the operation theatre and blessed the world with a new lighter and more powerful Monster. Continuing its launch streak, Ducati India is soon going to bring the updated Monster to our shores!

Engine specs

The 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine is Euro5-compliant and is a significant bump over the 821 unit found on the previous iteration. Despite being bigger in displacement, it is lighter by 2.5 kg! From this new motor, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The engine is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard. It gets three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring), Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control – all adjustable to different levels of intervention. And not to forget, launch control as well! The bike also once again gets a colour TFT dash with a very sensible layout that pulls its design from the Streetfighter and the Panigale.

Looks

How can we not talk about the looks? The new Monster looks more compact, more modern than before and also, different! Soon after it was unveiled, the internet was abuzz with mixed response from the fans. Some loved the new take at the Monster while some wanted Ducati to retain some of the signature Monster traits like the trellis frame. But we believe that it is a part of evolution and the new Monster is certainly a looker!

Ducati designed the new Monster from ground up and that shows no matter where you look at it from. There’s a new LED headlamp flanked by oval-shaped DRLs. It looks compact from every angle you look at it, all thanks to its sculpted fuel tank, exposed bend pipes, upswept dual-exhaust, and sporty tail section.

Ducati has paid special attention to the new Monster in the weight department because the model it replaces, was considerably heavier than its rivals. Every element on the motorcycle has been carefully designed to be as lightweight as possible. The most significant change from the Monsters of days is the switch from a steel trellis-style frame to a cast aluminium one. The trellis has long been an iconic part of Ducati’s design language.