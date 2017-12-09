Here’s Your Chance to Own A Really Special Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black

Brand Royal Enfield has had its fair share of association with the Indian Military for a long time now. Recently, 15 Bravehearts from the elite Black Cat Commando Unit headed on an epic motorcycling expedition astride their REs. They saddled 8000 kilometres through 13 states in an initiative to sensitise and enable citizens in fighting back terrorism. Royal Enfield was a humble supporter of this initiative, providing the Commandos with the Classic 500 Stealth Black motorcycles along with protective gear which saw them through the challenging terrain and weather during the ride.

On the 13th of December 2017, these 15 motorcycles will go on sale online. They will each carry an etched metal plate that commemorates the spirit of the Black Cats and their expedition. Not just that, the proceeds of the sale will go to ‘Prerna’, a non-profit organisation which helps educate underprivileged children, an initiative supported by the NSG Units.

Although the motorcycles have been ridden for 8,000 kms by members of the NSG, they have been fully serviced by RE and will be backed by a standard warranty like their showroom bikes. The price of each one of the 15 motorcycles has been fixed at INR 1,90,000, which is inclusive of GST, the cost to be borne for transfer of registration, insurance and change in number plate particulars. Interested individuals can log on to royalenfield.com/bravehearts within the website royalenfield.com to register for the sale and for more details. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black was launched recently at an on-road price of INR 2,05,213 in Chennai. It gets a matte finish for the paint and the addition of a rear disc brake.