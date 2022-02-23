Here’s A Look At The Next-Gen Scorpio’s Interiors!

Just like the Mahindra XUV700, the next-gen Scorpio has been spotted tested innumerable times. Designed to be completely new from the ground up, the new Scorpio will be a huge step up in terms of every aspect. The new Scorpio has a lot riding on its shoulders considering how popular the current one is despite its age. Now, we get to take a clear look at the Scorpio’s interiors thanks to some fresh spy shots. Let’s take a look at it:

What’s new?

Firstly, the interior sports a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The center console houses touchscreen infotainment which gets physical controls and knobs below. Additionally, it gets a swivel wheel which to control the screen which is similar to the XUV700. The screen is flanked by two vertical A/C vents. The lower half features dual-zone climate control and a panel with physical buttons for various.

The lower half of the dashboard has been pretty much lifted off the XUV700. Other bits like the steering wheels and gear knob are also carried over from the XUV700. The second row gets A/C vents in the middle and a USB charging port below. The new Scorpio will ditch the side-facing seats and will get front-facing seats. The boot space is negligible just like we’ve seen in other 7-seat SUVs.

Next-gen Scorpio: What to expect

The next-gen Scorpio is going to feature an all-new design language with hints of the older Scorpios thrown in. The front features an upright bonnet which gives a butch look. The face features a typical Mahindra grille with six vertical slats. The headlights are dual-barrel LED units with U-shaped DRLs in them. The lower half of the bumper houses the fog lights which are surrounded by some form of chrome detailing.

The overall silhouette of the Scorpio is going to be similar to the outgoing one when you look at it from the side. The rear will feature LED taillights which will extend from the boot lid to the spoiler just like the previous iteration. The next-gen Scorpio will most likely retain its swing-open tailgate as well. Other features include a shark fin antenna, dynamic turn indicators similar to the XUV700, and alloy wheels which could range between 17 and 18 inches.

The next-gen Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar and the XUV700. The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter Mstallion unit which will produce around 150 hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-liter Mhawk unit which will produce power around the similar 150hp mark. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic transmission. The next-gen Scorpio will get an option of AWD as well for the diesel powertrain.

