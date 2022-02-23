Tata Altroz To Get A New Paint Shade!

The Tata Altroz is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks that you can buy today. It is also the safest one yet thanks to its 5-star crash safety rating. With the launch of Maruti’s Baleno facelift, things are going to get quite difficult for the Altroz. In a bid to stay relevant, the Altroz is going to get a new shade of blue. The new color will be called Opal Blue or Arizona Blue. The rest of the specifications and features remain the same for the Altroz.

A quick recap

The Altroz stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today.

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The interior also continues to impress with its floating island dashboard and blue ambient lighting. The fit and finish of the materials are good and everything feels well built. Another USP of the Altroz is its Harman Kardon speakers which are easily the best in class. It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room.

The generous 345 liters of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment. The Altroz scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test making it the safest hatchback available in India today. It comes standard with dual airbags ABS and EBD. In addition to this, the Altroz feels strong and well-built which gives you confidence. The naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 3 cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque.

The 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, semi-digital instrument cluster, IRA-connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, Harman premium sound system, cruise control, and automatic headlamps.

