Here Are The 5 Finalists From Skoda’s Camouflage Design Contest!

ŠKODA AUTO India has received an overwhelming response to the design contest it organised for budding Indian designers to design a camouflage for its upcoming mid-size premium sedan. More 200 entries were received from across India for the contest which was open till 18th August 2021. The top five entries shortlisted by the jury were announced today and one final winner will be announced from among the top five shortlists on October, 2021.

The contest was judged by Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director – SAVWIPL, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India and Mr. Oliver Stefani, Head of Design – ŠKODA AUTO a.s. The evaluation process spanned across various criteria, which were led by creative and technical expertise. Each design was judged for its innovation, aesthetics, functionality, ergonomics, impact, utility and the emotional quotient.

The contest was open to any individual above 18 years of age and was extended to design studios, companies, universities, design students and design professionals. Entries for the same closed on 18th August 2021. The five short listed camouflages that have been designed will be applied on the test cars. Once the designs pass through the production, durability and applicability processes, one final winner will be announced by mid-October 2021.

What will the winners get?

The winner from the top 5 shortlisted designs will get an opportunity to travel to Prague to meet the Head of Design, ŠKODA AUTO a.s. – Mr. Oliver Stefani, at the ŠKODA headquarters. In addition, the winning design will be applied on the upcoming ŠKODA offering and will be showcased across the country. The runner – up will get a design tablet and the next 3 shortlisted entries will be awarded ŠKODA gift bags.

Official statement

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “India has a rich design heritage and we wanted to start activities for our all-new mid-size premium sedan by giving an opportunity for budding Indian talent. Like with KUSHAQ, our new offering will also have a close collaboration between our teams in the headquarters and India, and this unique initiative was conceptualised basis this partnership. The sheer number and quality of entries that we have received for the contest reflects the design talent in India, and also the deep interest in the ŠKODA brand. My heartiest congratulations to the top 5 shortlisted designers, and also to all the designers who participated in the “Camouflage with ŠKODA” contest.”