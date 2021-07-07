Here Are All The Discounts You Can Avail On Maruti Suzuki Cars This July!

Maruti Suzuki recently hiked the prices across its portfolio because of the input costs shooting upwards and now, it has announced huge discounts and offers for its potential customers. Maruti Suzuki has announced discount schemes and exchange benefits across their whole range.

More Details

This scheme will come into effect from 1st July 2021. Just like any other company Maruti is offering various schemes to lower the ex-showroom prices. Schemes such as cash discounts, exchanges offers, institutional offers, and some corporate discounts as well. Let us look at all the discounts being offered by Maruti Suzuki on its offerings:

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Alto 800 is one of the top-selling cars for Maruti Suzuki and has been number 1 in the top 10 list many times. Buyers who are looking to buy an Alto 800 can avail discounts from ₹33,000 to ₹43,000. This includes ₹15,000 worth of cash discounts; ₹15,000 worth of exchange offers. There will also be an institutional offer worth ₹3,000, this all comes down to discounts worth ₹33,000.

Other Variants get a total discount of ₹43,000 that include ₹25,000 cash discounts and ₹15,000 plus an institutional offer of ₹3,000. The buyers for Alto 800 CNG can get benefits up to ₹36,000, this includes cash discounts, exchange offers.

Maruti S-Presso

S-Presso is being offered with benefits up to ₹44,000. This includes ₹25,000 cash discounts and ₹15,000 and an institutional offer up to ₹4,000. The S-Presso CNG is not far behind. With total benefits up to ₹34,000, this includes ₹16,000 cash discounts, and ₹15,000 exchange offers and ₹3,000 institutional offers.

Maruti Celerio

Celerio and Celerio CNG get benefits up to ₹18,000 and ₹19,000 respectively. For Celerio, there is ₹15,000 worth exchange offer and ₹3,000 worth institutional discounts. For Celerio CNG, there is an exchange offer of ₹15,000 and ₹4,000 worth institutional offer. With the New gen Celerio just around the corner, Maruti is focusing wholly on the update. The new Celerio will get a new design and engine options will differ from the current one.

Maruti Wagon R

Benefits offered to the Wagon R can be taken into consideration by potential buyers. There will be a cash discount of ₹15,000 and exchange bonus of ₹15,000 plus a discount to corporate buyers of ₹4,000. This all comes down to ₹34,000. The Wagon R CNG will get a cash discount worth ₹8,000 and exchange benefits up to ₹15,0, this will also include a corporate discount worth ₹3,000 which totals up to ₹26,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

There is no denying to the fact that Swift is the most famous hatchback in the country, with a huge fan base. With all the benefits offered and offers, the potential buyers should be able to take this opportunity. The total benefits offered to the Swift model is around ₹75,000. This is divided into 2 variants. The LXI variant get benefits up to ₹35,000. This includes cash discount worth ₹10,000 and exchange offers worth ₹20,000. There is an institutional offer worth ₹5,000. The VXI variants get benefits worth ₹40,000 this includes ₹15,000 worth of cash discount and ₹20,000 exchange offers. Additional ₹5,000 for an institutional offer.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Dzire gets benefits worth ₹68,000, divided among variants. The LXI variant is offered ₹13,000 worth of cash discount and ₹20,000 worth of exchange offers. With an additional ₹5,000 as an institutional offer. LXI variant gets a cash discount worth ₹10,000 and an exchange offer worth ₹20,000. ₹5,000 institutional offer is also there.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Brezza gets benefits worth ₹40,000 this includes ₹15,000 cash discounts and ₹20,000 exchange offer plus ₹5000 special offer.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van is offered in petrol and CNG variants and discounts extend up to ₹34,000, inclusive of a cash discount of ₹15,000, exchange offer of ₹15,000 a corporate discount of ₹4,000. The CNG variant for cargo is at a total discount of ₹28,000 while the regular variant is at a discount of ₹33,000 for the month of July 2021.

Discounts on the TOUR models vary from ₹15,000 for the Tour M petrol, to ₹52,000 and ₹50,000 respectively for the Tour H1 petrol and H2 petrol and Tour V petrol. Maruti Suzuki Tour H2 CNG comes in at a total saving of ₹35,000 this includes a cash discount of ₹10,000, exchange offer of ₹15,000 and corporate benefits up to of ₹10,000.