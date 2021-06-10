GWM Haval F7 – Everything You Need To Know

Great Wall Motors have launched their website in India featuring the Haval SUV brand. The Haval F7 which will seemingly mark the debut for the company was first showcased at the Auto Expo last year among other offerings, especially in the electric segment. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to GWMs plans to launch the car.

More Details

The Haval F7 is a 5-seater SUV which is one of the more popular products for the brand globally. It is expected to hit the Indian shores by the end of this year. The newly launched website has revealed some details on the car.

Styling

From the images, we can see that the F7 has all the makings of a true blue SUV. It has an upright stance and has muscular cues, a large front grille and bumpers, big wheel arches, skid plates, etc. The design is something unlike any other SUV we have seen in India. The size of the F7 could rival the likes of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

Engine

Globally, the F7 comes is offered with two powertrains – the lower-spec 1.5-litre unit and the top-spec 2.0-litre unit. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces a maximum of 148bhp at 5500rpm and 280Nm between 1400rpm and 3000rpm. On the other hand, the top-spec 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine dishes out a maximum of 188bhp at 5500rpm and 340Nm between 2000rpm and 3200rpm.

Both engines come mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic. The 2.0-litre engine is also offered with a 4WD system as well. The Haval F7 will also feature some more segment-first features in terms of safety. This includes the Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) technologies such as the forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and auto brake assist; among others.

Interiors, Safety and Features

The cabin of the F7 is spacious and exudes premium quality. It has a massive panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system and premium upholstery that use eco-friendly materials. The seats look plenty comfortable and are electrically adjustable for the front passengers. The leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel houses the steering mounted controls. The car scores big on safety as well, offering six airbags, forward collision warning, driver fatigue monitor and autonomous braking which engages whenever the car senses a collision with pedestrians.

The F7 is filled to the brim with features. One of the most unique being the A.I. assistance. We have listed more features of the Haval F7 below.

Switchable Terrain driving modes

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Quad-LED projector headlamps

LED projector fog lamps

LED taillamps

Rear AC vents

Cruise Control

6-way electrically adjustable front seat

High-res multifunction driver’s display

Though the price of the F7 is not announced, going by its specs and features, it will go up against the HG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass. Are you excited to see this GWM product on the Indian roads?