2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Breaks Cover; Retains Its Ruggedness And Gets More Features

It is rugged. It is reliable and in some iterations, it is bullet-proof. And did we forget to mention, it is iconic as well? The SUV in consideration here is the Toyota Land Cruiser that has received a major overhaul. The new model, dubbed the 300 Series comes with a host of updates to the interior as well as the exterior, while also receiving a new platform. Toyota’s official statement reads “further reinforcing its credentials for Quality, Durability and Reliability (QDR) together with improved off-road performance and on-road capability” and we believe every word of it because well, it is a Land Cruiser!

More details

While most of the modern SUVs that we see today have done away with the body-on-frame structure, the Land Cruiser soldiers on, proving that it is still a rugged SUV rather than a car pretending to be one.

Engine and platform

It might have retained the body-on-frame structure but the new Land Cruiser is based on a new platform. The TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform also underpins the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Another major overhaul which the Land Cruiser has received is in its engine department.

To please the environmentalists around, Toyota has dropped the V8 engine and now the LC300 can be had in just two engine options. The first one is a twin-turbo V6 3.5-litre petrol unit that can generate 409 horsepower and a peak torque of 650 Nm. This new engine actually has 30 more horsepower and 80 Nm of more torque than the older engine. There is also a diesel engine option with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo unit. It is capable of churning out 305 horsepower and an impressive torque of 700 Nm. Toyota claims to have shaved off 200 kg weight on the new Land Cruiser, while also lowering the centre-of-gravity. The new Land Cruiser is also said to come with better weight distribution and an improved suspension structure.

Off-road capabilities

While the Land Cruiser can sprint from nought to 100 in just 6.7 seconds, its true potential lies in its off-road genes. The Land Cruiser has always been an acclaimed off-roader and we are happy to report that it continues to impress in that department. Toyota has added more wheel articulation for better off-roading performance. Additionally, Toyota’s added two new pieces of off-roading tech to improve performance.

There’s a “Multi-Terrain Monitor,” which displays obstacles at the front of the car so the driver can see them more easily, and “Multi-Terrain Select,” which automatically selects the best driving mode base on road conditions. No changes have been made to its dimensions, wheelbase and departure and approach angles. On the safety front, the new Land Cruiser gets the second-generation Toyota Safety Sense along with the new parking support brake and a pre-collision system.

Updated cabin

Coming to the updated cabin now, it gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen floating infotainment head-unit with connected car technology, heated and ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control and various other features.

All three rows of seats also come wrapped in premium leather upholstery. Toyota has added a unique fingerprint identity verification technology in the new Land Cruiser SUV.