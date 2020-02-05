GWM Announces the Global Premier of Haval Concept H & The India Debut of its Concept Vehicle – Vision 2025

Today during the press conference organized at Auto Expo 2020, China’s largest SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motors announced the India debut of the concept vehicle – Vision 2025 and premiered its Haval Concept H. Emphasizing on the theme of Intelligent Mobility Redefined, GWM had on display among other models – Haval: H9, F7, F7x, F5 and the GWM EV:iQ & R1. At the GWM pavilion on display was a functional area that had a showcase of Lithium-Ion Battery, Haval Intelligent Home, Haval, Intelligent Safety Display and Great Wall Autonomous EV.

GWM plans to invest an estimated total of 1 billion USD in India in a phased manner, covering manufacturing plant, vehicle research and development, production of power batteries and electric drives, vehicle and component manufacturing. At the same time, it plans to provide an estimated 3000 direct employment in a phased manner.

Today, GWM made India debut of its Haval and GWM EV brands to offer high technology premium products to Indian consumers. The GWM pavilion showcased its technological strength in the areas of smart, Intelligent and Autonomous vehicles. They also showcased the Intelligent home concept where one controls home appliances connected with the Intelligent Connected vehicles, Intelligent Safety of HAVAL SUVs, New Energy Products and many more interactive activities.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director (Sales & Marketing) said, “India has become one of the world’s fastest-growing major economy, and the auto market is promising, making it a preferred investment destination for most auto companies. At this 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020, we are introducing our Global Intelligent SUV expert brand – HAVAL and plan to cover the complete range of SUV’s which will be the preferred choice of the young, dynamic and new generation consumers of India.”