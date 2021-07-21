Goa Police Goes Electric With Kabira Mobility!

Goa-based Kabira Mobility has emerged as one of the key players in the Indian electric mobility scenario. The company recently launched 2 new motorcycles, KM 3000 and KM 4000. The demand for both the motorcycles was so high that the first batch of its newly-launched KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles got sold out in just 4 days. The company is yet to announced the arrival of its second batch but the deliveries of the electric motorcycles have already begun. Kabira Mobility has also announced that they will be delivering their electric motorcycles to different state police departments across India. They have already handed over KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles to the Goa police department.

The electric bikes were handed over to Mukesh Kumar Meena, DGP of Goa Police as Kabira Mobility underlines its efforts to reach out to more police departments in the country in order to assist and promote effective yet environment-friendly policing options.

Official statement

On the occasion Mr. Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility said “Adoption of e-vehicles by the state police is an encouraging step as it will send a message among the mass that the government is serious towards adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions. KM3000 and KM4000 are the perfect choice for the state police as both bikes are hi-speed and have a long riding range which will help the police department to keep the running costs under check and help in conserving the environment as well”.

Specs

The KM 3000 is a fully faired sports bike and its styling looks heavily inspired by the Kawasaki Ninja 300. There is no getting around the fact that it is a KM labelled Ninja 300. The KM 4000, on the other hand, is a naked motorcycle that again borrows its styling from the litre-class Kawasaki Z1000, while the front fascia is surprisingly similar to the Yamaha FZ S.

Surprisingly, the KM 3000 and the KM 4000 are not based on the same platform and hence feature a different set of hardware as well. The fully-faired KM 3000 features a standard telescopic fork, a single disc at the front and a disc at the rear. And surprisingly once again, the naked KM 4000 features a set of USD forks and dual discs at the front. Ironic, huh?

Talking about the powertrains, the KM 3000 is powered by a 6 kW BLDC motor drawing power from a 4 kWh battery pack while the KM 4000 is powered by 8 kW BLDC motor drawing power from a 4.5 kWh battery pack. The top speeds are 100 km/hr and 120 km/hr for the KM 3000 and KM 4000 respectively, achieved in the sport mode.