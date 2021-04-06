GMC Unwraps The 2024 Hummer EV And It Is Mind-Boggingly Awesome!

The Hummer, when it used to exist with an ICE powered heart under the hood, was criticized by environmentalist all around the globe for its gas-guzzling nature. But the Hummer still managed to sell, thanks to its iconic appeal. Fast forward to this age, GMC has unveiled an all-electric Hummer SUV. Before the electric SUV, General Motors Truck Company (GMC) revived the Hummer brand in an all-electric avatar last year by revealing the Hummer EV pickup truck.

Variants

It comes in four different trims – EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1. General Motors claims that the Hummer EV is expected to be the most capable and attractive electric super trucks ever.

More details

The vehicle is built on GM’s Ultium platform, and the manufacturer claims a driving range of over 250 miles (around 402 km) for the base variant. The higher trims can deliver a range of over 300 miles (~ 483 km), but adding the optional extreme off-road package reduces the range to around 280 miles (~ 451 km).The Hummer EV gets two or three electric motors linked to an 800V GM’s Ultium battery pack.

The Ultium Drive System onboard the electric super-truck is capable of offering up to 830 horsepower of power output along with up to 15,592 Nm of torque. As the US-based auto manufacturer claims, the Hummer EV is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in about 3.5 seconds. The entry-level model gets a 400V system.

The Hummer EV will get a bunch of advanced driver assist systems. It has a feature called Super Cruise which allows for hands-free driving on roads where this tech is legally allowed and it can also change lanes without steering input from the driver. Then there is the slew of cameras, a must for any off-roading machine, as a feature called UltraVision which offers 17 views (18 views with the pickup). These cameras offer a surround-view angle to make it easier to navigate off-road terrains and tight spaces.

In the US, the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will go on sale in early 2023 with a starting price of $105,595 ( ₹77.5 lakh).

The 2X and 3X will arrive in late 2023 with the former starting at $89,995 ( ₹66 lakh), and the latter to be available at a starting price of $99,995 ( ₹73.3 lakh). The Hummer EV2 will be launched in 2024 at it will be sold at $79,995 ( ₹58.7 lakh).