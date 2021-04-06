2021 Tata Tigor EV Spied Testing

Tata Motors is going all out in the electric mobility space. The Nexon EV is already churning out good sales numbers, at least for an electric vehicle. Apart from the Nexon EV, Tata also has the Tigor in its electrified portfolio. The Tigor EV comes with a range of 213 kms, certified by ARAI, offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, the comfort of a sedan and zero tailpipe emissions. And now, an updated version of the same has been spied testing.

The video featured here was uploaded by ‘The Fat Biker’ on YouTube and showcases the facelifted Tigor electric, one partially covered and the other fully wrapped in camouflage.

What to expect?

The spy shots reveal a revised front end which now features a new headlight setup along with a new sharper nose featuring a glossy black grille. The front grille is underlined by a thick slat of chrome flanked by projector LED headlamps, LED DRLs and redesigned fog lamp housings. It also gets a revised bumper with wider air intakes. Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a HARMAN sound system, AC vents surrounded by blue bezels, and a new multifunctional steering wheel. It shall house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. For the passengers’ safety, twin airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and twisting force of 105 Nm. While the figures may sound quite low, do bear in mind that electric motors produce torque instantly, making them quick, despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 2 hours if done with a fast charger. These numbers are expected to remain the same in the updated version as well.

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV in India will be revealed at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom).