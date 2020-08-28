Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Gets Its Own Playlists On JioSaavn

When it comes to innovative marketing and dishing out cars which feel alive, Ford India has always stood out. The carmaker has now announced a unique campaign for the new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition and it involves an aspect which amplifies the joys of our journeys – Music!

For the compact utility vehicle, Ford India has partnered with JioSaavn for an exclusive Freestyle channel. With a playlist for every kind of mood & drive, the Freestyle channel on JioSaavn will have it all covered. The eight playlists presently live on the Freestyle Channel include:

Freestyle Woofer Beats: Songs that make you live life like a party

Freestyle Romantic Drives: Songs when two is company

Freestyle City Buzz: Songs that help you wade through the traffic

Freestyle Road Trips: Songs to fuel up your mood for every journey – short or long

Freestyle Josh: Songs to keep up the josh and make every day a walk in the park

Freestyle Bollywood Beats: Songs to make you groove, desi style.

Freestyle Ishq Humsafar: Timeless classics close to your heart

Freestyle Safarnama: Songs on the road by the road for the road

On booking any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021, customers will avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. Apart from the exclusive Freestyle Channel, the partnership with JioSaavn also comes alive on social media with:

Popular on Freestyle Channel: A poll on JioSaavn Twitter handle, crowd-sourcing songs and giving people a chance to get their favourite songs added to the channel Instagram Stories on Music Personalities: A series of stories on Instagram focused on the personalities of people who will stream the playlists on the Freestyle Channel on JioSaavn Playlist Feature on Facebook: Series showcasing all the eight playlists available on the Freestyle Channel along with the swipe up links to each playlist

Also Read: Ford Freestyle’s Top-of-the-line Flair Edition Launched at INR 7.69 Lakh

Introduced recently at an attractive, introductory price of INR 7,69,000 for petrol variant while at INR 8,79,000 for the diesel engine powered variants, Ford Freestyle Flair is available in three colours — White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey.

Ford India has also adopted a unique way to market Freestyle Flair by influencing search behaviour on Google. As an online search continues to be a key driver for car purchase and research, 96% of car buyers in India use search during the purchase journey and 68% of car buyers start their research without an idea of the car they want to buy. In the process, the user often accepts recommendations under ‘Did you mean this?’ from Google, whenever there is a misspelling. Learning from this consumer insight to accept Google’s suggestion as to the better choice, Ford team identified the most common search terms including some from the competition.

On entering these keywords, Google search engine has been tuned to share key product attributes of Ford Freestyle in a fun memorable manner, making searching for a new car fun and educating experience. The experience also aims to help the user in making well-meaning and informed choices, by placing Freestyle in the mix.