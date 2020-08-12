Ford Freestyle’s Top-of-the-line Flair Edition Launched at INR 7.69 Lakh

Adding to the joy of the upcoming festive season, Ford India expanded its Ford Freestyle model lineup with the edition of a new, top-of-the-line variant, Freestyle Flair. The Freestyle is considered to be one of the most driver-centric car in its segment and particularly appeals to the people who are more inclined towards driving pleasure. The new Freestyle Flair is available at an attractive, introductory price of INR 7,69,000 for petrol variant while at INR 8,79,000 for the diesel engine powered variant.

Exteriors

The trendy new Freestyle Flair flaunts sporty red & black theme across exteriors and interiors to further strengthen the Ford CUV’s cool quotient. The smart theme builds on Ford Freestyle’s youthful exuberance and accentuates its appeal as a vehicle that’s always ready for action, whether on or off-road.

The doors of the new top-of-the-line variant will be adorned with an especially designed, prominent Flair badge, housed in all-around black and red graphics. The aggressive black and red theme will continue across the exterior surfaces, including – a black-painted roof with red roof rails, black & red ORVMs, all-new black alloys and a black skid plates with smart red-painted insets on the front bumper.

Interiors

Interiors of the Freestyle Flair sport an all-new black& grey upholstery that’s inviting and add to a sense of space inside the cabin, without taking away from its action-oriented character. The red and black theme continues in the cabin with contrasting red accents on black door handles. The seats too will feature the smart Flair badge. High on technology and convenience, the Freestyle Flair offers a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and more.

Featuring enhanced connectivity, Freestyle Flair also offers Ford’s globally-renowned mobility solution FordPass™, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations – such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty in real-time via the FordPassTM app. Ford is also introducing a one-of-its-kind partnership with JioSaavn, India’s largest music streaming platform. All customers who’ll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. The music streaming app will also host exclusive Ford Freestyle playlists, featuring songs for every mood and journey.

Powertrain options

Offering greater power of choice, the Freestyle Flair will be available with Bharat Stage VI compliant petrol and diesel engines which are capability leaders in their segment. The small, light and fuel-efficient three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine on the Freestyle generates 96 PS of peak power, 120 Nm of torque, while Ford’s renowned 1.5L TDCi engine delivers 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Safety features

Freestyle will continue to make safety it’s top-priority with innovative and first-in-class intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with Electronic Stability Control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations. It will offer six airbags for all-around protection of driver and occupants.

Prioritizing the health and convenience of consumers, the company is accepting bookings for new vehicles via a dedicate online portal. The new booking portal is an extension of the company’s recently announced Dial-A-Ford initiative that enables customers to avail a host of services for their Ford cars via a toll-free number 1800-419-3000.

“Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India on the occasion of the launch. “The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up & promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season.”