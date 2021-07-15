Ford Figo Automatic To Launch Soon

Ford India could launch the automatic variant of the Figo soon. Reports suggest that the Figo automatic could launch on 22nd July. The Figo automatic will come only in the petrol guise missing out on the option of a diesel automatic. The naturally aspirated 1.2 litre 3-cylinder engine produces 96hp and 119nm of torque. The automatic transmission will be a 6-speed torque converter gearbox which is currently used in the Ecosport.

More details

The Figo automatic could miss out on the option of paddle shifters like the previous iteration. Ford would most probably launch it in the popular Titanium or Titanium Blu variant. Like all automatic Fords, it could add traction control, electronic stability control and hill start assist which is not available in the manual variants. We don’t know yet if the Aspire and the Freestyle would get an automatic variant however it wouldn’t be surprising if that happens as they share the same engine and platform. The Figo automatic will be the only hatchback to offer the option of a torque converter gearbox among the competition which offers AMT transmission. The facelifted Figo did have the option of an automatic gearbox before it was silently deleted from the line-up. The Figo automatic used to share its engine and powertrain with the Ecosport automatic. It used a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 123hp and 150nm of torque. The transmission was the same 6-speed torque converter. Ford soon discontinued the variant due to the lack of demand for the automatic variant making it super rare in the market.

The Ford Figo gets an option of a diesel engine as well which is a 1.5-litre TDCI engine that churns out 100hp and 215nm of torque. The transmission option is a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. The top-spec Figo Blu comes with features such as automatic climate control, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, electrically folding mirrors, 6 airbags, push-button start/stop, 15-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, reverse parking camera and Ford Pass connected car technology. The Figo goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.