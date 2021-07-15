Drool Over These New Colourways For The MY2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R reminds us of the fox and the sour grapes story. Except in this case, the grapes keep becoming sweeter. When Kawasaki officially unleashed the ZX-25R last year, it instantly garnered rave responses from all around the world. And why wouldn’t it? How many 250cc motorcycles can you think of that come with a four-cylinder configuration? Deep in our hearts, we know that the ZX-25R will probably never make it here but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to obsess over it.

More details

The quarter-litre screamer has now been updated for MY2021 in Indonesia. While the motorcycle has remained exactly the same mechanically, it has received four striking new colourways: Lime Green, Passion Red, Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey, and Metallic Spark Black.

The ZX-25R’s SE ABS variant can be had with the first three colourways while the Metallic Spark Black is reserved for the Non-ABS base variant. Kawasaki has been associated with its signature Green shade since time immemorial but lately, the Japanese bikemaker has been fiddling around with the colour palette. Take the ZX-25R’s Passion Red colourway for instance. Who would have thought that a Kawasaki could look this stunning draped in red?

Specs and features

Ever since it was first unveiled, the engine has been the most talked-about feature of this motorcycle and rightly so! The Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a new 250cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine which churns out 50 PS of maximum power @ 15,500 rpm. Kawasaki has also included ram air input, just like the ZX-10R and that takes the maximum power output to 51 PS. Torque output stands at 22.9 NM @ 14,500 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki has made sure to go all-in while choosing the cycle parts to develop the ZX-25R. Suspension duties are handled by separate function big piston USD forks (SFF-BP) and a horizontal back-link preload-adjustable monoshock. It is pretty much expected that the suspension has been tuned to match its track-focused intent.

Also read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Carbon Custom Upshifting At 17,500 rpm Is Music To The Ears

If a small motorcycle makes this much power, ample braking force is required to handle all that power being sent down on the road. The ZX-25R doesn’t disappoint in this department as well as it gets a single 310mm disc clamped by a radially-mounted four-pot monobloc caliper up front and a 220mm rear disc brake. While the SE variant also gets the added protection of dual-channel ABS.