Peugeot 2008 SUV Spied In India; What Could It Mean?

The number of upcoming cars being spotted on tests is increasing day by day. Part of the reason behind this frequent spotting is the fact that new manufacturers are eyeing to enter the Indian market. Indian customers have evolved over the years and want to experience something new and exotic. Citroen, the French carmaker, has already marked its debut and now its sibling company, Peugeot was spotted testing on the Indian roads. The model in consideration here is the 2008 SUV.

The crossover SUV was spotted on the Hosur Highway, Chennai, without any camouflage. The SUV was spotted by Sumesh Reddiar.

There is no official statement from the company that they are going to enter the Indian market. But this could be the opportunity for testing engines for its sibling Citroen. Citroen India manufactures the C5 Aircorss at its plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Citroen India plans to launch a car every year. Their next vehicle will be the C3 crossover SUV. The FCA formed a merger with the Groupe PSA (parent company of Peugeot) thus making it a part of the Stellantis. They are focused more on the Citroen brand as of now for the Indian market but soon there is a possibility of Peugeot entering India officially.

As far as the Peugeot 2008 is concerned, at the front, it has a large grille with a big logo in the middle. Other highlights of the attractive front end are the sleek headlamps with DRLs.

The front bumper has an aggressive design and the pronounced wheel arcs with body cladding give the SUV a sharp look. The SUV comes with dual-tone alloys, the design of the alloys looks very rad. Now coming to the rear, the tail lamps have a unique design, there is a triple LED design and the tail lamp is blacked out. The Peugeot 2008 is based on the CMP1 platform, the same modular architecture will be underpinning the Citroen C3 crossover.

Internationally, the engine options offered with the Peugeot 2008 are both petrol and diesel. It is believed that 2008 could be testing the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that would power the CC21 (C3 SUV). This engine comes in three states of tune ranging from 98 BHP to 151 BHP.