Ford Europe Teases EcoSport Active; Is India Getting One Too?

Ford Europe’s social media post has revealed its plans for a new EcoSport Active Variant. Citing the growing popularity of the Active trim on models such as the Fiesta and Focus, in the European markets, Ford has finally confirmed that its upcoming off-road inspired EcoSport Active will be unveiled on November 6th, 2020.

The company has just teased a glimpse of the badging. Major details will be unveiled on the day of launch. However, Ford has revealed that the upcoming model will arrive with increased ride height, additional body protection as well as unique styling on the interiors and exteriors of the EcoSport Active. Ford has also said that these changes will give the crossover a “greater rough road capability,” so adventure enthusiasts can explore the outdoors after a long wait, due to the pandemic.

As mentioned above, the full details for the Ecosport Active will be announced next month, the teaser image reveals the crossover will come equipped with Active badging and black plastic fender flares. The model is also expected to arrive with special seats, Active-branded scuff plates and a pair of larger and unique wheels. Besides announcing the EcoSport Active with the teaser, Ford Europe has also revealed its plans for a new “series strategy” that will be introduced later this year. As part of the change, models will be available in three main trim levels including Active, ST-Line and Titanium. Certain popular models, in the European markets, which includes the Fiesta and Focus, will also be offered in X series and Vignale variants.

Ford Europe’s vice president of marketing, sales and service, has said: “Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities.” Roelant de Waard went on to say, “The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers the extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.” Ford will also offer “convenient equipment packs” which group the most commonly selected options together. This reduces complexity and promises to give customers better value for money.

What about the EcoSport Active’s arrival in India? Ford has not confirmed anything about the launch of any such addition to the EcoSport lineup. We do not expect it to arrive here but what we do expect is the arrival of the next-gen Ford Ecosport in India, sometime in 2022. Is there anything which will be updated for the India-spec Ford EcoSport until then? Expect an EcoSport powered by Mahindra’s 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo petrol motor in the coming months.